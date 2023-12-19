Dale not going to let weight stop Kiss The Bride from Ted Ryder Cup start

A BIG impost won't stop Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale from attempting to win Friday's $36,000 Ted Ryder Cup (1600m) with Kiss The Bride.
The former Bjorn Baker-trained galloper has been given the top weight of 65 kilograms for Friday's feature race at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Kiss The Bride was purchased for $15,000 by Dale online in October and had his first start for his new stable when fifth at Kyneton last month.
A winner of $685,000 in prizemoney, Kiss The Bride won five Saturday metropolitan races in Sydney among his nine career victories before being sold.
Dale wasn't shocked by the 65 kilograms and will look to use an apprentice jockey to claim from on Friday.
"At this point in time, yeah. Someone like a Holly Durnan or an Alysha Warren, depending on her fitness, would be the two type of riders that I'd look to put on," Dale explained.
Durnan claims two kilograms and Warren three. Warren however injured her hip and ankle when dislodged from a ride returning to the mounting yard after the last at Albury on Saturday.
Dale said he'd always planned running in the Wagga feature with the big weight.
"Very much so," he said.
"He's a tried horse that we purchased and we knew that his NSW rating would be high.
"We're just kicking him off again and giving him another hit-out because we've only had him for the one run."
The extension of nominations brought about one late entry, the Norm Gardner-trained last-start winner Dorami, who has won two of his last four over 1300m at Canberra.
After Kiss The Bridge at 65kg, Dubbo visitor Macchina Volante and Matt Dale's Ruban Bleu both have 60kg.
There are only five horses above the minimum of 55kg.
Racing on Friday returns to the course proper at Wagga after the completion of the sand grooving renovation that saw the last two meetings held on the Riverside circuit.
Kiss The Bride (Andrew Dale) 65 kilograms, Macchina Volante (Clint Lundholm) 60, Ruban Bleu (Matthew Dale) 60, Kiptanui (Matthew Dale) 59.5, Dubai Centre (John Rolfe) 56.5, Dream Inherit (Doug Gorrel) 55, Sizzling Cat (Gary Colvin) 55, Almost Persuaded (Rob Potter) 55, Ferlaxing (Dan McCarthy) 55, Agrimoney (Kerry Weir) 55, Chairman's List (Rex Cole) 55, Military Manoeuver (Doug Gorrel), Wonder Brahma (Rex Cole) 55, Dorami (Norm Gardner) 55
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.