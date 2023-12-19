Stewart predicts interesting contest for Wagga Cycling Club Madison

A stellar field is set to compete in Wednesday nights A Grade Wagga Cycling Club Madison which is returning after a four-year hiatus.
Siblings Myles and Bronte Stewart took out the last running of the event in 2019 and the pair will look to edge out some strong teams to claim the 100-lap feature.
Myles was looking forward to the event but admitted that his lack of training could make things interesting.
"It's going to be tough because I haven't been riding," Myles said.
"But for a short race I should be fine I think, I've just got to preserve myself and don't do too much early and follow moves I suppose.
"All these young boys coming through are looking pretty strong at the moment and I reckon it's going to be good fun to see where I'm at.
"I haven't really been training but it'll be a bit of fun anyway and that's the main thing."
While Myles has been taking it relatively easy on the bike, the same cannot be said of his sister Bronte who is gearing up for the Road National Championships that are being held in early January.
He said that his younger sister has been spending quite a bit of time on the bike and should be quite competitive on Wednesday night.
"Bronte is going really well," Myles said.
"She's coming into nationals, so she's got some form that's for sure.
"She's in a bit of a block at the moment, so this is just a bit of extra training as well.
"It's not everyday you get to ride with one of your siblings so it should be fun."
Myles took a short break from cycling after returning from an overseas trip earlier this year and revealed that he's just enjoying competing locally.
"Yeah I'm loving it at the moment," he said.
"I'm getting out when I can and it's more for the social side.
"Catching up with people you ride with and going for coffee that's probably the best bit after the ride, the young boys keep me on my toes which is good."
The talented cyclist admitted that he's not taking the sport as seriously as he once did but believed that he still was just as competitive in race mode.
"Yeah definitely not as seriously for sure," he said.
"But when you are going fast and in the heat of the moment it's pretty competitive and I've still got that about me.
"I suppose once it's a race I still like to have a pretty red hot crack, I don't think that's ever going to change."
Tour de Riverina champion Titus Madeley and Patrick McRae will link up to take on the A grade feature as will brothers Hunter and Angus Behnke.
Sydney Chittenden and Ben Coates will also be a strong chance of taking victory as will the team of Steve Kilpatrick and Daniel Luke.
Myles believed that each of the five teams were very equally matched and that it should be a very entertaining and close event.
"Titus is really strong at the moment and so is Pat," he said.
"Then Sydney and Ben Coates they should be pretty strong and Steve Kilpatrick and Dan Luke they are coming down.
"It's going to be a hard one to see who wins but I think it's going to be pretty close to be honest.
"Everyone is pretty even which is going to make it pretty interesting with sprints and what happens in the race."
