The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver charged over triple-truck highway crash that killed 19-year-old

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 19 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the fatal crash involving three trucks on the Sturt Highway at Carrathool on November 22. Picture supplied
The scene of the fatal crash involving three trucks on the Sturt Highway at Carrathool on November 22. Picture supplied

A man has been charged over a fatal triple-truck crash on a stretch of western Riverina highway last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.