Driver charged over triple-truck highway crash that killed 19-year-old

A man has been charged over a fatal triple-truck crash on a stretch of western Riverina highway last month.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway at Carrathool, about 50 kilometres east of Hay, about 2pm on Wednesday, November 22, following reports of a crash between multiple trucks.
On arrival, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were told that two trucks - driven by men aged 19 and 42 - had stopped at a roadworks site on the highway when a third truck - driven by a 54-year-old man - crashed into the stopped vehicles.
The 19-year-old man, from South Australia, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but he died at the scene.
The older man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The 42-year-old man was uninjured, and was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following investigations, the 54-year-old man was arrested at Leeton police station about 2.20pm on Thursday, December 14.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death. His licence has also been suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, January 24.
