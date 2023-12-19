Christmas gift at the bowser as petrol price plunge gives drivers a break

If you're about to hit the road and head out of the Riverina this Christmas, there's good news around the corner with a petrol price plunge set to continue.
Over the past four weeks, the average price of unleaded petrol across Wagga has fallen by more than 20 cents, with diesel prices falling by 16 cents in the same period.
The welcome trend is expected to last a bit longer as people spend up big in the final week before the holiday season begins.
On Tuesday, Wagga's average petrol price was 177.2 cents per litre, while the average price in Albury was 183cpl, Cootamundra was 188.6cpl, and Griffith was 189cpl.
Meanwhile, Wagga's average diesel price was 195.4cpl, while the average Albury price was 200.4cpl, Cootamundra was 201.7cpl and Griffith was 201.2cpl.
Wagga Pearl Energy service station area manager Naveen Gowda said unleaded prices at his service station have fallen by about 50 cents while diesel has dropped by about 30 cents in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, regular unleaded 91 was selling for 169.9cpl, while diesel was $188.9cpl at the bowser across the four Pearl Energy stores he manages in Wagga.
The drop comes in stark contrast to recent prices when Australia's average petrol price hit record levels, peaking at 211.2 cents per litre on October 1.
Mr Gowda put the Wagga price drop down to the state of the "crude market" and the influence of other service stations in the area competing for customers.
While he expects the trend to continue into the new year, he wouldn't rule out a small rise as the Christmas period draws near.
"Our company is trying to keep our prices as low as possible for the Christmas period," he said.
Mr Gowda hopes this will help customers make their money go further amid the ongoing impacts of high inflation.
While he could not guarantee future prices, Mr Gowda said motorists could see unleaded prices continue to fall to as low as $1.50 per litre in the New Year, while diesel could fall to as low as $1.82 per litre.
An NRMA spokesperson said the average price for regular unleaded petrol on Tuesday was 177.2 cents per litre, with diesel sitting at 195.4cpl.
"Wholesale price have fallen over the last month with prices at the bowser expected to continue to fall over the next few weeks in regional NSW as the savings flow on to motorists," the spokesperson said.
"There are savings to be found by shopping around. Today in Wagga, the difference between the highest and lowest price for regular unleaded is almost 40cpl and 11cpl for diesel.
Motorists can find out the best local petrol price via the My NRMA app.
"Over the holidays, drivers can expect to find better prices in regional NSW than in Sydney which has just reached the top of the city's fuel price cycle," the spokesperson said.
As for what's causing the welcome downward trend, the spokesperon said it was due to global factors from oil suppliers and economic conditions in Asia.
"The main factors influencing global oil prices right now are the restriction of oil supply by OPEC and slowing economic growth in china," the spokesperson said.
"Wholesale prices have fallen over the last month, and at this stage are expected to remain fairly stable over the holidays."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.