Your say: Clean-up homes, don't knock them down

I recently saw on the news that the Department of Housing is going to destroy houses that are boarded up in Tolland.
Instead of doing this, why do they not offer these houses to people on their list, if they want to fix up these houses in lieu of a couple of months rent as long as they are not major repairs, if the houses need a couple of windows fixed, holes in the wall, painting inside or carpets cleaned, I am sure most people would be able to do them if they don't offer it to families who would.
At a time of housing shortage surely this would be better for the government than to destroy housing that all Australians could use.
Many people die each day.
Fear can be created by the attribution of cause to one factor or another.
In the case of COVID many died who were sick already. Those who died with COVID would more likely have died sooner if they had flu. Flu is more of a hazard than COVID.
I see that you are still getting letters favouring the brumbies in the national park.
Like many I would like to see the removal of all feral animals there.
Thinking about the horses which are not shot or removed. Do they live on forever or die of natural causes?
I have seen many horses die in that way. Usually we shoot them to put them out of their suffering.
Some months ago, The Daily Advertiser printed a letter I wrote suggesting what the three levels of government could do to ease the housing shortage/crisis.
I delivered a copy to Dr Joe McGirr, who has yet to reply and one to Michael McCormack, who referred it to Julie Collins, the Labour Minister for Housing, who in turn replied to Mr McCormack, who in turn forwarded me a copy of Ms Collins' reply.
The reply consisted of three pages (907 words), advising how the government is establishing (or has) nine departments for the housing crisis with expenditure of $20 billion plus (yes $20 billion)
Questions - how much of this $20 billion plus will go toward establishing and staffing these 9 new departments (new offices, vehicles, staff etc, etc).
Can nine departments work in unison to solve this massive problem? Will these nine departments be in Canberra or spread throughout the country?
Some questions for Geoff Field.
Tim Flannery's first qualification was a Bachelor of Arts. His most recent one is a doctorate covering the evolution of kangaroos. He doesn't claim to be a "climate change scientist". So Flannery is a very odd choice when Geoff Field offers to "leave (climate) predictions to those who think they know best" (Letters, December 16). Why choose to talk about climate with a palaeontologist?
Why not, for example, turn to Joelle Gergis, an internationally recognised expert in Australian and Southern Hemisphere climate variability, with over 100 scientific publications on the topic, and two accessible books, including the inspiring "Humanity's Moment: A climate scientist's case for hope"?
Field's suggestion that Dr Alan Finkel supports the idea that we can maintain our level of emissions with "a clear conscience knowing that if we keep doing what we are doing what we are doing, then we won't be damaging the planet" is even more bewildering. Finkel said nothing of the sort. He has actually clearly spelt out that, "Doing nothing is not a position that we can responsibly take".
And fair enough too; we are the 16th largest polluter of the 195 nations on the planet. Obviously, if the 180 nations with our level of emissions, or lower, refuse to change we are all cutting off our noses to spite our sunburnt faces, and those of our children as well.
Fortunately, that is generally not happening. China is an excellent example of how rapidly things can change. In 2021 the percentage of renewable power in their whole energy mix was already around 35 per cent more than ours but this year their new wind and solar installations were more than double the United States and Europe's combined. China is very serious about going renewable as quickly as possible.
Now I'll join Geoff in a "nice hot cuppa". But not his "dreaming". Instead I'll listen to Gergis's podcast, Fear & Wonder, a behind the scenes look at the latest UN climate report. It was shortlisted for a 2023 Australian Podcast Award.
