Keeping the tradition alive: Riverina B&S to return with a bang

A tiny Riverina village is keeping the traditional spirit B&S alive as the last location in the region to successfully secure insurance without a name and regulation change.
Several B&S balls across the Riverina were cancelled in 2022 and 2023 because they were not able to secure insurance - including the Ariah Park B&S Ball, which is known to bring in thousands of attendees.
After a name change and some new rules The Rock B&S Ball - now called The Rock Charity Ball - was able to successfully go ahead.
This year will be the third time the Wombat New Year's Eve B&S Ball will be held.
Wombat NYE B&S Ball committee chairman Shane Gibson said eventgoers could expect all the traditional B&S activities, from white wet t-shirt time to the food dye.
"This year we have The Cush Ryder band performing from Victoria, we have the traditional ute show in the afternoon - which some of the utes are pretty out there," he said.
"We have the day stage and interactive games including the white wet t-shirt, which there are some pretty strict rules for that including no pictures.
"It's a good opportunity to stand on the back of a truck and get hosed down.
"We will also have four solid hours of entertainment with two bands for our nighttime program and the tradition NYE countdown."
Most importantly, Mr Gibson said organisers were encouraging the return of the food dye.
"It's a traditional, fun B&S," he said.
Ticket sales have already skyrocketed this year and Mr Gibson said it was only a matter of time before they sell out.
"We are experiencing record sales this year," he said.
The event is held in partnership with the Wombat Hotel, with festivities at the oval.
People are allowed to bring a wading pool and the local RFS will fill it up for a donation.
A barbecue will be running from 11am and camping is allowed.
People are also allowed to bring their own alcohol to the campgrounds.
It is an 18 and over event only, with ID required at the gate.
Tickets will not be able to be purchased at the gate.
Gates will be open from 7am on December 31.
Tickets can be purchased online at stickytickets.com.au/0mma9/wombat_23/buy-tickets
