Wendy's magic mourned in tearful farewell for purple fairy princess

A miscalculation with purple hair dye turned nurse Wendy Swann into Wagga's iconic purple fairy.
Now tributes are pouring in for the beloved local, who passed away suddenly on December 12 aged 65.
Wendy won the hearts of children and parents by turning what could be a scary hospital visit into something fun.
Her training as a nurse practitioner led her to see this as part of treating the whole person - not just the medical issue.
Colleagues and friends reflected on the whole person Wendy was at a tearful funeral on Monday.
Long-time nursing colleague and friend Virginia Proust said she already missed her wit, attitude, quirky comments and clever retorts.
"She could make one mad, laugh, cry, and wonder," she said.
"She looked great in purple, was a great cake decorator, and adept at giving noisy toys to the children of friends.
"Wendy Ellen, you are in our hearts. Thank you for being a sparkle in our lives."
After a false start as a "checkout chick", Wendy began her nursing career at Cooma District Hospital.
Later, she went on to achieve higher qualifications as a ward manager, in coronary care and midwifery, ultimately leading to a Master of Rural and Remote Nursing.
She worked for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Dubbo before working as a nurse practitioner in Wagga.
Wendy's brother Brett Wilson said he hadn't know how many people's lives she had touched through her work until this week.
"She'd go for walks and everyone from millionaire senior doctors and property developers to Larry, who lives on the streets, would yell out ... she was a rockstar," he said.
"When she started this therapy with the children, particularly in the fairy costume, it was a great distraction tool for the children. She was able to deliver faster medications as a fairy than a stressed-out nurse practitioner.
"She was a little pocket rocket. Something four foot ten and pink has to have attitude."
Wendy's decades-long marriage to Kevin Swann revealed her belief in family being what you make it.
She was a strong presence in the life of three children, and 11 grandchildren.
Matt Swann was 16 when Wendy and Kevin got together. He said there was never any question about who she was to him.
"From day one she was never stepmum, or Wendy - she was always just Mum, and always has been," he said.
"Nothing was ever too much. If someone needed something, she would just do it.
"She was quirky down to the way she dressed. I'll never forget how she laughed. It was so infectious."
Upon his return from the funeral, Matt booked in for a purple fairy tattoo to honour Wendy's life.
Despite being nicknamed "boring Iris" by some friends, they say there was nothing boring about her.
Wendy's adventurous spirit saw her jump out of planes, track overland through Europe and the forests of Tasmania.
Her loving and sassy personality comforted and challenged her closest friends and colleagues.
Annette Godber said she remained audacious and in good humour to their last conversation.
"She said she was planning on taking Stevie - my oldest daughter who's 16 - to do a trek of New Zealand when 'I've beat this thing'," she said.
"She always had a sense of humour. She said 'I've got to take someone with me in case I fall off a cliff'.
"The grandkids just loved her - they grew up with the purple hair and purple lipstick kisses that left marks on their lips and cheeks ... I think they'll remember that the most."
Wendy leaves behind a legacy of caring for others and absolute dedication to the community.
Mr Wilson said he hopes people carry that spirit with them in the hospitals and medical practices across the country.
"She's trained a lot of people out there and we have to give them heart to be as brave and accurate and practitioners of the highest calibre before she's forgotten," he said.
"The legacy will die if it's not honest and strong.
"We could all aspire to be as good at whatever we do, but hey, she was a little pocket rocket."
