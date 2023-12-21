The Daily Advertiser
Wendy's magic mourned in tearful farewell for purple fairy princess

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
December 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Wendy Swann, pictured with four-year-old patient Dwayne Byers-Honeysett in 2017, was a much-loved member of the Wagga Base Hospital emergency department team. File picture by Les Smith
Wendy Swann, pictured with four-year-old patient Dwayne Byers-Honeysett in 2017, was a much-loved member of the Wagga Base Hospital emergency department team. File picture by Les Smith

A miscalculation with purple hair dye turned nurse Wendy Swann into Wagga's iconic purple fairy.

