STI rise is Wagga's reminder to keep your 'gift' wrapped at Christmas

Public health experts are concerned about a troubling rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) over the last 10 years.
Research from the Kirby Institute released on Monday show Australian diagnoses of gonorrhoea have doubled, while diagnoses of syphilis have tripled.
In 2022 there were 93,777 diagnoses of chlamydia, 32,877 diagnoses of gonorrhoea and 6036 diagnoses of infectious syphilis across the country.
In a rare win for regional health, Kirby Institute data shows lower rates of most STIs in the Riverina than most urban areas.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) reporting from the same period shows all STIs were lower than 10-year averages in 2022, except new Hepatitis C infections.
MLHD HIV and related programs manager Lauren Coelli said these data can be misleading.
She said public health data relies on people engaging with the health system - something regional Australians are more reluctant to do because of less resourcing, and cultural stigma.
"A lot of the data we have in NSW is only around reportable infections ... If our rates seem lower than average, is that a reflection of access to service, and whether we're testing people enough," she said.
"We see huge notification data for chlamydia in the data, but it's probably a gross underestimate because most of the time it's asymptomatic.
"Getting sexual health screens into other service streams, and making it important enough that its actually considered when someone is sitting in front of them I think would be really helpful."
An ongoing syphilis outbreak in northern and central Australia has driven disproportionately high infection rates among Indigenous communities.
In MLHD, syphilis infection rates have continued to decline, but gonorrhoea rates have almost doubled in a year.
RivMed Aboriginal Health Corporation senior medical officer Rachael Fikkers said often this is health professionals remembering to do the things that work.
"Part of what we do in health checks is education around sexual health and STIs. We spend a lot of time, particularly with our young people, explaining the importance of wearing condoms and being safe," she said.
"One of the problems with protection against STIs is condoms aren't cheap, and it's really the only way to protect against it. Except abstinence, which we know doesn't work.
"We have access to free condoms that we give out. We send them out with little sexual health stuff, including condoms."
There was a decline in the number of Medicare-rebated tests for chlamydia and gonorrhoea from 2019 to 2022, likely due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paired with research from 2019 that showed declining condom use among young people, some people are asking if it's time for a major public health campaign to put a barrier between Australians and disease.
Dr Fikkers points to the massive public health campaigns the government undertook in the wake of the AIDS epidemic normalising protected sex.
Dr Fikkers said more needs to be done to reverse the trend before it becomes a public health emergency.
"If you think about what happened in the 90s, that was piggybacking on the whole grim reaper campaign in the 80s with HIV," she said.
"You had those ad slogans saying 'if it's not on, it's not on'. Everyone was talking about condoms, and using them to save your life.
"I think that's now lacking in our media. We probably need another campaign similar to that."
Ms Coelli also thinks messaging around condom use needs to change, but for her this starts with front line health workers.
She said doctors and patients both need to get used to having frank conversations about sex, and the risks involved.
More importantly, people engaging in sexual activity need to be comfortable having honest conversations about condoms, and the risks people take when they have sex.
"You've got to have the confidence and be comfortable enough to discuss condom use ... and if its declined, are you still willing to have sex with this person if they're not going to protect themselves, or you," she said.
"It's a really hard place to navigate, particularly for young people.
"It comes back to normalising the conversation. Decreasing that stigma ... the more you ask, the easier it gets.
"Go and get tested people. And wear a condom."
