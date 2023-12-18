Buttifant cherishes magical Melbourne moment when she became a Bulldog

THE FACT Wagga footballer Cleo Buttifant got to spend the biggest moment of her sporting career to date with those closest to her was not lost on the new Western Bulldogs recruit.
A whirlwind 12 month introduction to Australian rules hit a new peak when she was snapped up by Western Bulldogs with pick 11 in the AFL Women's (AFLW) Draft on Monday night.
Buttifant's selection was one of the highlights of the night at Marvel Stadium as her 22 family and friends almost brought the stadium down with their excitement after her name was called.
Speaking to The Daily Advertiser for the first time as a Western Bulldog, Buttifant said the moment was everything she imagined and more.
"So surreal. My cheeks are sore from smiling," Buttifant said from Marvel Stadium late on Monday night.
"It was ridiculous. They were just as excited as me and I just wasn't even expecting it. I'm so happy, a Bulldog!"
Buttifant's cheer squad was 22 strong, featuring her mum Lisa, dad Ben, siblings Flynn, Jett and Jimmy and eight of her closest friends.
The 18-year-old, who only recently graduated from Mater Dei Catholic College, said it was a night she will never forget.
"So emotional," she said.
"But that moment actually happened and I got to spend it with those people that actually really obviously care about you.
"As soon as I told them I was going to Melbourne, they all jumped at the opportunity and it just shows who is behind you and the support that you've got.
"It's so unexplainable."
Buttifant wasn't just appreciative of those alongside her in the room at Marvel Stadium.
She thanked all those who had been part of her rather swift journey, most notably those at Turvey Park and Mater Dei.
"I've got all my friends watching from home. Turvey Park from home, they were all watching, they got together, finished footy training early to go watch, which is good to know that the support's there," she said.
"All the Mater Dei teachers, they're all just the best support.
"I couldn't actually ask for anyone to be more supportive, from Turvey to my friends to school."
Buttifant was described by many as the 'draft bolter' given her rapid rise through the ranks. Collingwood was touted as was one of the clubs keenest on her but after they went with other options with picks eight and nine, it was anyone's guess where she might end up.
Buttifant, an athletic defender, didn't see the Bulldogs coming at pick 11.
"I had an interview with them but I didn't know they were going to go with me at 11," she said.
"I don't know, I wasn't even thinking. When they said pick 11, I wasn't even thinking of my name and then it was.
"The reaction you can't even explain how you would react, you don't even know. It's so surreal that it actually just happened. And you just react in the moment.
"After the top 10 and a few of the girls had been called out weren't originally ranked in the top 10, I thought anything could happen.
"I wasn't expecting to go at 11 at all, I was absolutely stoked to go at 11 and especially to the Bulldogs.
"It doesn't even feel real. Literally 12 months ago I wasn't even playing and now I'm here, in Melbourne, at the draft.
"It's starting to soak in that it's actually happening. I still can't believe it."
With the latest AFLW season only recently completed, Buttifant does not have to rush to make the move to Melbourne.
She was happy to take on the advice to simply 'enjoy the moment'.
"They said to just enjoy the moment (Monday night). Celebrate with your friends, family and I think we go to the club (on Tuesday) at about 5pm to meet the team and have some pizzas, which will be good," she said.
"Pre-season's until May I don't think.
"I was speaking to one of the girls there and they said don't even stress about moving yet. Just enjoy the moment, enjoy with your family your last moments, there's no pressure at all, which is good to know."
