Buttifant flocked by family and friends after being drafted to Bulldogs

WAGGA footballer Cleo Buttifant is off to Western Bulldogs.
The 18-year-old completed a remarkable rise through the ranks by being selected by the Bulldogs with pick 11 in Monday night's AFL Women's (AFLW) Draft.
It was emotional scenes at Marvel Stadium as Buttifant was presented with her Bulldogs jumper by their captain, Ellie Blackburn, after being mobbed in excitement by her family and closest friends as her name was called out.
Having only begun playing Australian rules last year, Buttifant was still coming to terms with now being a Bulldogs player at the elite level.
Buttifant's selection brought about the biggest noise of draft night and the popular Wagga athlete was thrilled to share the big moment with her family and friends.
"As soon as I was invited to this, every single one of them jumped at the opportunity to come," Buttifant told the AFL website coverage just moments after being drafted.
"I'm so grateful for everyone and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for every single one of them."
Buttifant was one of four selections by the Bulldogs inside the top 11 picks on Monday night.
Her selection also justified a tough decision to turn down a spot with Greater Western Sydney (GWS) and go into the national draft pool.
The Bulldogs finished on the bottom of the AFLW ladder this year, which saw them part ways with senior coach Nathan Burke at season's end.
But the future looks bright after welcoming some of Australia's brightest talent in one night.
Buttifant hopes she still has plenty of upside in her game that she's bringing to the Bulldogs.
"Yes definitely, I feel like I've improved even just playing a few games this year, the improvement, I feel there's still more to come so it's exciting to see what will happen," she said.
The daughter of Ben Buttifant and Lisa McKenzie, Buttifant was a talented netballer as a youngster but it was touch football where she made her mark during her teenage years.
After representing Australia at touch, her athleticism, vision and determination meant she made an instant impression when trying Australian rules.
Buttifant impressed for Turvey Park and quickly rose through the pathway where she represented the Allies at this year's under 18 national championships.
