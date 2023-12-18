The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Multiple O'Farrell Cup challenges on the horizon

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is set to be at least two O'Farrell Cup challenges in 2024 with a return of the time-honoured competition on the horizon. Picture by Les Smith
There is set to be at least two O'Farrell Cup challenges in 2024 with a return of the time-honoured competition on the horizon. Picture by Les Smith

There are set to be at least two challenges as the O'Farrell Cup makes its return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.