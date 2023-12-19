Christmas pinch: Cost of living crisis trims spending on presents, lunches

Riverina residents are feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis this Christmas with many admitting they will be cutting down their spending on presents and lunch.
Uranquinty's Sharon Pendrick, who works as a delivery driver for a local chemist, said high interest rates were causing people to cut back on spending.
"We're fortunate that we actually own our own house but it is a struggle for a lot of families," Ms Pendrick said.
"I also think that a lot of people are trying to do things together now and share the price of Christmas."
Ms Pendrick said older people and people without immediate family would struggle the most to afford a Christmas lunch.
She believed Christmas should be more about catching up and spending time together as a family, rather than the presents.
Natalia Shimpf, a babysitter from Junee, and her friend Luke Adolphe, a cleaner, both felt cost of living pressures were creating a lot of stress when buying gifts for their loved ones.
Ms Shimpf said people shouldn't be afraid to ask for help during tough economic times, especially to get through Christmas.
"Sometimes you need to ask for help and I think in this economy at the moment, like a lot of people are struggling," she said.
Recent research from the Salvation Army found how people celebrate Christmas would be significantly impacted this year due to the cost-of-living crisis.
The research found 57.1 per cent of all Australians feel more stressed this Christmas, 71 per cent were more mindful about how much they were spending this Christmas and almost one in seven parents were worried their children will go without a meal on Christmas Day.
The results also showed more than 5.3 million people (26 per cent) would not be able to afford a Christmas meal and 30 per cent of parents were worried their children would go without presents.
One in 10 Australians will rely on charitable support to get by this Christmas, the survey found, and of those people, almost half (48.9 per cent) would be reaching out for the first time.
"The Salvation Army sees heart-wrenching need each year and this year the need continues to grow as people battle the cost-of-living crisis," The Salvation Army's Major Brendan Nottle said.
"Behind every statistic presented here is a real person - many desperately struggling to get by and making painful decisions on what to go without just to survive. Never have we seen a time where the gap between the rich and poor has been so great.
"In this lucky country, too many are going without food, medication and utilities, and many more don't even have housing.
"In lots of cases, this means there is no Christmas for those people doing it tough."
The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal is aiming to raise $25 million to fund its vital work across 400 centres and 2000 services around Australia.
"This is where we step in, providing food, presents, support with bills and safe housing. We don't want any child to wake up on Christmas Day without a hot meal and a present,' Major Nottle said.
The St Vincent de Paul Society has also urged the community to give a hand up this Christmas as demand for its assistance continues to soar.
The charity has supported more than 87,000 people across NSW over the past year; with one-in-three people seeking assistance for the first time.
"Everyone is being impacted in some way by the rising cost of living, but the biggest burden is being felt by those already feeling the pinch," Vinnies' state council president Paul Burton said.
"Our members and volunteers are working in communities right now in the lead-up to Christmas to support people facing hardship. We are here to help with material assistance but one of the most important roles they play is being a shoulder to lean on and listening to what people are going through.
"Donating to the Vinnies Christmas Appeal is a small act that can make a big impact for people doing it tough."
