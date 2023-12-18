Dooley set for bigger role after strong debut for South Wagga

Cal Dooley made an immediate impact for South Wagga and is set to play a bigger role in the back end of the season.
Dooley took three wickets in his return to cricket during the narrow loss to Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Some good ball striking late almost got them home too before falling eight runs short.
Dooley, who will coach Riverina League club Turvey Park in 2024, showed good pace for the Blues.
Captain-coach Joel Robinson hopes to see plenty more of him.
"(Cal) was good," Robinson said.
"He bowled pretty well, bowled quick and he's a good athlete in the field and I think he probably downplayed his batting and with a bit more under his belt in the back end of the year I think he can really add a little bit with bat and ball that's for sure."
Dooley also made 20 off 17 balls, including a four and a six, batting at number nine.
After taking a casual approach to the sport over the past couple of years in Melbourne, Dooley relished the return to turf wickets.
"It's nice to be playing a bit of cricket again," Dooley said.
"It was nice to be able to have a crack and let them rip, it's been a while since I was able to bowl like that as playing on synthetic down in Melbourne and you can't really plonk that front foot as you really throw your action over that front foot as it slides a bit."
With a couple of connections to South Wagga, and with both the Blues and Bulldogs training at Maher Oval, Dooley thought it was the obvious club to link up with ahead of his move to Wagga next month.
South Wagga heads into the Christmas break in third place after another tight loss to Wagga RSL.
They are now four points behind the Bulldogs.
Robinson thought some poor fielding in the middle of RSL's innings proved costly.
"There were probably a few chances in the field that cost us in the end," he said.
For the second game running the Blues suffered a collapse with victory in sight.
After Robinson's dismissal for 87 another four teammates followed for only four runs but it's not the area he's looking to improve the most when the competition resumes on January 13.
"We're a pretty young group so as far as the run chase side of things is concerned it's not so much where we fell down, it was definitely in that middle session with the ball in the field," he said.
"We just let them off the hook.
"Obviously he had a collapse with the batting but when you have limited experience in your team that's going to happen at times."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.