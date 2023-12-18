The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Dooley set for bigger role after strong debut for South Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 18 2023 - 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Turvey Park coach made an immediate impact for South Wagga after taking three wickets in his debut for the Blues on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
New Turvey Park coach made an immediate impact for South Wagga after taking three wickets in his debut for the Blues on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Cal Dooley made an immediate impact for South Wagga and is set to play a bigger role in the back end of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.