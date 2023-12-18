The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Import shows form just in time for MIA Breeders Plate

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones, pictured winning the 2021 MIA Breeders Plate with Sugar Apple, and wife Ellen will line up impressive last-start winner Mr Bondi in this year's addition of the two-year-old feature on Boxing Day. Picture by Courtney Rees
Blake Jones, pictured winning the 2021 MIA Breeders Plate with Sugar Apple, and wife Ellen will line up impressive last-start winner Mr Bondi in this year's addition of the two-year-old feature on Boxing Day. Picture by Courtney Rees

Mr Bondi showed off his MIA Breeders Plate credentials with an impressive win on his Australian debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help