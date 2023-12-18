Import shows form just in time for MIA Breeders Plate

Mr Bondi showed off his MIA Breeders Plate credentials with an impressive win on his Australian debut.
Coming off a win at Alexandra Park, Mr Bondi easily accounted for his older rivals at Leeton on Friday.
Narrandera couple Ellen and Blake Jones will now press on to Leeton's two-year-old feature on Boxing Day.
"It's perfect timing really," Ellen Jones said.
"I will have to ask (owner) Mick (Boots) if he bought him specifically with the Breeders Plate in mind, I haven't got that far in our conversations, when when he got here I thought we had might as well have a crack at it if he settles in well enough.
"That run on Friday definitely solidified that we will be taking him."
Mr Bondi went on to score by 15.1 metres.
While expecting a good performance, Jones admitted she was still surprised by the fashion of his victory.
"His trial was good, without asking him to do a lot," she said.
"Blake didn't bust him at the trials or anything, his work at home has been good but he just went to another level at the races.
"Blake said he really switched on and was just a complete professional when he got onto the track.
"It was a bit of a surprise but we thought he had a bit of ability."
Jones is chasing her first win as a trainer in the race although her husband has won it twice, including with Sugar Apple two years ago.
The Narrandera couple are expected to have two runners in the lucrative feature after Montgomery Burns also heading to the time-honoured race.
Montgomery Burns finished sixth against the older horses following on from his second win this season.
The stable was still pleased with the performance.
"We were really happy with him, he went well," Jones said.
"He's pulled up very well afterwards so we will press on."
Stable newcomer Millwood Brooklyn was also on trial for a Breeders Plate tilt at Leeton on Friday but cost herself any chance after breaking in the score up.
The fields for the $30,000 feature, which is again being held as a one-off race, are due to be released on Thursday.
Meanwhile Jones is hoping for more luck at Young on Tuesday as the battle for the Southwest and Riverina trainers' premiership.
With both Jones and David Kennedy training two winners each at Leeton the difference in the title race remains at two.
Jones has the chance to further cut into his lead with three runners at Young on Tuesday.
Vincheska will have her first start but after drawing barrier nine Jones isn't filled with confidence.
"She's a bit of a question mark as to whether she will get around the track as she crossfires a little bit but she is a nice little filly," she said.
"She has a little bit of ability but it is always a big ask going to Young for a young horse.
"She's drawn nine too, which isn't a great barrier draw."
Jones also has two chances in the last of the 10 races, Kamikaze Scoob and Jindalea Jack.
They will start next to each other in barriers five and six.
Kennedy doesn't have any horses engaged in the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.