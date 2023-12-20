Huge demand results in Boys to the Bush hub slated for Wagga

A program to helping disadvantaged youth will expand its footprint in Wagga with a new community hub.
The Boys to the Bush initiative was established by three NSW-based high school teachers, Adam DeMamiel, Richard Leahy and Tim Sanson.
The teaching trio wanted to create opportunities for boys and young men to escape the cycle of disadvantage that lead to long term poverty and psychosocial issues.
They do this by partnering with farmers and local businesses in regional NSW to provide role models for young men, developing social connections and skills that help them achieve personal goals.
Southern NSW area manager Dean Whymark said the engagement they've already received from the community shows the need for their services in the community.
"Everyone's at risk of something in life, whether that's physical or mental ... it can be anything you're not confident in in life or a struggle that you're facing," he said.
"For a lot of our boys - over 95 per cent, I think - it's trauma-based. That is, something has occurred in their life and we're trying to help them get to the other side.
"It's not just being at risk of breaking the law. To us, risk can be just how do you survive? How do you be a better person when you're older?"
Since 2017, Boys to the Bush have engaged with over 7000 boys and young men.
Already operating in Wagga from bases in Leeton and Albury, the new community hub will allow them to better service the area.
In their first year, they want to engage with 196 local boys through mentorship, camps and after school activities.
A location for the new hub has not been secured yet, but Mr Whymark is hopeful they will be moving into their new location early next year.
"We hope to have something locked away by February, and have it up and running by the end of February," Mr Whymark said.
"All out hubs and sheds are located in town because we use businesses located around them ... we want to physically connect the boys to what's physically around them.
"We want the boys to really appreciate where they live, and what's going on around them."
Boys to the Bush is one of a growing number of organisations in the regions looking to harness social capital to do good.
They rely on social relationships that already exist in the community to intervene in boys lives when they are on a bad path.
This is a contrast with the sometimes dehumanising interactions people have with the Department of Social Services.
Sometimes, in an effort to make things fair and equal for everyone, people's individual needs and goals are ignored.
Organisations like Boys to the Bush try to integrate themselves into the local community as deeply as possible. This allows them to leverage existing relationships for outcomes - not just money.
"Our job with the boys is to bridge that gap between the community and themselves," Mr Whymark said.
"We're living in a world where there are challenges we never faced in the past.
"It's about bringing people together in a practical sense, and we feel that we've got a great vehicle to do that."
