The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Inquiry told of 'humane' repeat-shooting of brumbies during trial cull

By Sam McKeith
Updated December 18 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of feral horses have been shot in a trial cull in Kosciuszko National Park. Picture supplied
Hundreds of feral horses have been shot in a trial cull in Kosciuszko National Park. Picture supplied

A trial of aerial brumby culling in Kosciuszko National Park has been defended as humane despite some horses requiring more than a dozen shots to kill them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.