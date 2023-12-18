Gorrel considering two-pronged attack on Wagga feature race

IN-FORM Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel could launch a two-pronged attack on Friday's $36,000 Ted Ryder Cup (1600m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).
Gorrel has nominated last-start Wagga winner Dream Inherit and ever-improving stayer Military Manoeuver for the prestigious feature on Friday.
MTC has received just 13 nominations for this year's edition, extending entries until 11am on Tuesday in the hope of some late interest in the feature race.
Gorrel has Dream Inherit and Military Manoeuver dual nominated, entering the pair in the Benchmark 66 Handicap (2000m) on Friday at Wagga also.
Gorrel is not ruling out both horses going to the Ted Ryder Cup.
"I really don't know at the moment," Gorrel said.
"Just depending the numbers at acceptance time, I might accept in both races with both horses and let the barriers determine it a bit."
Ted Ryder, who the race is named after, was sports editor of The Daily Advertiser and the race caller at Wagga for more than 30 years.
Gorrel has good reason to want to push Military Manoeuver towards the Ted Ryder Cup on Friday.
Among the ownership is Graham Gorrel, Doug's father, who was editor of The Daily Advertiser while Ryder was sports editor.
Former Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Scott Sanbrook, who did work experience with Ryder at The Daily Advertiser, also shares in the ownership.
"I'd like to give Military Manoeuver a chance in it because of the connections there," Gorrel explained.
"A couple of blokes in there who have got strong connections to Ted Ryder, being my father and Scotty (Sanbrook).
"I'm sure they would love to have a crack at it."
Military Manoeuver has won three races this preparation, all between 1600-2000m.
He had no luck when held up for a run last Tuesday when seventh behind Dream Inherit in the Benchmark 66 Handicap (1800m) at Wagga.
"He had no luck," Gorrel said.
"I wouldn't put it past him furnishing into a nice stayer in six months as well.
"He's a different horse than 12 months ago. Hopefully he improves even further."
Dream Inherit has won two races for Gorrel since joining his stable from John Sargent mid-year.
"The way Dream won the other day, you'd think she would be very competitive in (the Ted Ryder Cup) because she was quite brilliant in the end, but at the same time she probably would prefer the 2000 as well," he said.
"They would both probably prefer the 2000 so it is a bit tough. I'll probably accept in both and see where I draw."
Gorrell believes Dream Inherit, a five-year-old mare, has the best still in front of her.
"If she can take the next step, we might even look at a Wagga Cup campaign with her next year," he said.
"She would probably need to come out and win something like either the Ted Ryder Cup or win a stronger race than what she's been doing but she might furnish into a Wagga Gold Cup horse in the next six months."
Gorrel has enjoyed a strong start to the season with nine winners from his last 45 starters.
"The team's going well," he said.
"Everyone's doing their job and it's all going good at the moment. We're trying to get the horse numbers up too. It's going good."
While nominations were generally down across the board for Friday's card, Wagga's first $50,000 Super Maiden over 1000m attracted 23 nominations.
Agrimony (Kerry Weir), Almost Persuaded (Rob Potter), Chairman's List (Rex Cole), Dream Inherit (Doug Gorrel), Dubai Centre (John Rolfe), Ferlaxing (Dan McCarthy), Kiptanui (Matthew Dale), Kiss The Bride (Andrew Dale), Macchina Volante (Clint Lundholm), Military Manoeuver (Doug Gorrel), Ruban Bleu (Matthew Dale), Sizzling Cat (Gary Colvin), Wonder Brahma (Rex Cole)
