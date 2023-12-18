The Daily Advertiser
Gorrel considering two-pronged attack on Wagga feature race

By Matt Malone
December 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Military Manoeuver wins at Wagga this campaign. He is one of two potential Doug Gorrel runners in Friday's Ted Ryder Cup (1600m). Picture by Ash Smith
IN-FORM Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel could launch a two-pronged attack on Friday's $36,000 Ted Ryder Cup (1600m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).

