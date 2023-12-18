Wagga celebrates Lex Bittar's lifetime of charity and achievement

Friends and well-wishers have gathered to celebrate the life and work of a man who was "an enormous presence both physically and figuratively" in the Wagga community.
A special memorial for educator and philanthropist Alexander Allen "Lex" Bittar, held at Charles Sturt University's Joyes Hall on Monday afternoon, attracted crowds of people, including former co-workers, students and family.
Family and friends told amusing anecdotes from Lex's life, which sent laughter rippling around the hall.
Lex's son, Paul Bittar, spoke of his father's empathy, memory and passion for fairness.
He recalled his father taking him to intercept someone who'd broken into South Wagga Public School, where he was deputy principal.
In Paul's recollection, his father didn't want to bother the police, so he took him to help deal with the break-in.
A half-baked plan was formed, resulting in Lex chasing a teen intruder headlong into his then eight-year-old son.
"Dad said I can either take you to the police, or I can take you home and we can both talk to your parents," Paul said.
"We drove and ended up at his home - a cul-de-sac in Mount Austin. Dad took him to the door and took him inside ... eventually dad came back and I had 50, no, 500 questions.
"Dad immediately stopped me and said that boy will never have any of the opportunities you and your sister, and most of your friends have. He doesn't even have a family who really loves him.
"He's already in trouble with the police - he deserves a second chance. I'm sure he's not a bad kid beneath it all, he just needs a bit of support."
Lex died peacefully at the Mary Potter Nursing Home late last month, aged 88.
He was farewelled at a funeral last week and Monday's Joyes Hall service celebrated his lifetime of achievements as a teacher, volunteer, and sport enthusiast.
Everyone who spoke commented on Lex's zeal for life and his deep love for his friends and family.
Paul said his dad's gift was making people feel special.
"The simple act of walking the main street was a fractured experience. Constant interruptions from people dad knew," he said.
"Dad was an enormous presence, both physically and figuratively, but the manner of his decline was also inspiring.
"He faded as he lived - courteous, respectful and oozing kindness."
Lex had said he never wanted to be anything other than a teacher.
Colleagues and students said this was clearly true - the educator put everything into his students and schools.
He worked in public schools as a teacher, principal and later for the Department of Education as head of teaching and learning for Riverina schools.
His volunteer work included 20 years at Meals on Wheels, including 15 as chairman; work with the elderly at The Haven; co-founding the Wagga Education Centre; work with the council's early education committee; and membership in the Central Wagga Lions Club.
Despite his deep commitment to educational work and charity commitments, Lex also found time for tennis, cricket, gardening, a board seat at Riverina Academy of Sport, and a country club membership.
In 2014, Lex was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his service to education and the community.
His daughter, Jenni Bittar, who followed him into the profession, lauded his ability to touch the lives of students.
"The best teachers help to polish our minds, to make us into what we are capable of being," she said.
"For Paul and I, and so many of us here today ... we shine because dad was the very best of teachers."
