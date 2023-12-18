Your say: Council's time and resources better spent on local needs

Wagga City Council's recent debate over a motion condemning violence in the Gaza conflict (Daily Advertiser, December 13) evokes a critical discussion about the role of local councils in international politics.
Most would contend that such involvement is a wasteful misdirection of resources and theoretically exceeds the council's legal mandate.
Local councils are primarily established to address local issues like infrastructure, community services and planning. By diverting attention to international politics, concerns are raised about neglect of core responsibilities.
Councillor Mick Henderson's comment "we've got that many issues of our own in the LGA: Roads, rates, and rubbish", highlights the argument that council time and resources could be more effectively used on immediate local needs.
Furthermore, the effectiveness of council resolutions on international matters is questioned. Such motions, while symbolically significant, do not possess any power to influence foreign policy or effect tangible change in global conflicts. This leads to a perception that such discussions are more about political posturing than meaningful contribution.
Legally, the Local Government Act, outlining the roles and responsibilities of local councils, is focused on local governance and community welfare. It does not explicitly address the involvement of councils in international politics. This omission suggests that international affairs may fall outside the intended scope of local council duties.
The Wagga council's debate over international conflicts, though driven by a commendable intent to address global injustices, highlights the practicality and legal appropriateness of such involvement at the local government level.
Local councils, including Wagga, would more effectively serve their constituents by prioritising their primary responsibilities.
The debate, though well-meaning, is an inefficient use of council resources, underscoring the need for local governments to focus on immediate local needs and governance issues, rather than engaging in international political matters.
Some months ago, The Daily Advertiser printed a letter I wrote suggesting what the three levels of government could do to ease the housing shortage/crisis.
I delivered a copy to Dr Joe McGirr, who has yet to reply and one to Michael McCormack, who referred it to Julie Collins, the Labour Minister for Housing, who in turn replied to Mr McCormack, who in turn forwarded me a copy of Ms Collins' reply.
The reply consisted of three pages (907 words), advising how the government is establishing (or has) nine departments for the housing crisis with expenditure of $20 billion plus (yes $20 billion)
Questions - how much of this $20 billion plus will go toward establishing and staffing these 9 new departments (new offices, vehicles, staff etc, etc).
Can nine departments work in unison to solve this massive problem? Will these nine departments be in Canberra or spread throughout the country?
