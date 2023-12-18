Kooringal High HSC topper building towards a future in engineering

Kooringal High School HSC student Tobias Nixon was all smiles when he got this ATAR last week.
Tobias topped the school with an ATAR of 99.25 and he now hopes to study civil engineering.
"[The HSC] was definitely tough and coming from a rural school was very different to the exams we've done in junior years, where we did them as individual classes compared to a cohort," he said.
Despite this, he believed his goal of a career in engineering helped drive him to study and he was grateful for the support he received from his friends and school.
"My friend group was extremely encouraging towards my goals and a lot of us had similar engineering aspirations," he said.
For Tobias, his results mean he could pursue his dream of studying civil engineering and he's looking at a scholarship at the University of Technology Sydney.
His desire to study civil engineering was ignited by the engineering studies elective he took for the HSC.
"I really enjoyed the civil units in it, so I just thought 'why not do it as a course?'," he said.
"I like the structural analysis side and the materials."
Tobias has plans to work at an engineering firm during the holidays to gain some experience.
Fellow Kooringal High student Emily McMahon said she was happy with her ATAR because it was always about getting into the course she wanted to study.
Emily got into her dream course of biotechnology at the University of NSW in Sydney, where she hoped she could explore her passion for the human body.
"It was almost anti-climactic in a way, they were all really talked up to be super scary and stressful and difficult almost to a point where my expectations were a bit too high," Ms McMahon said.
As the first in her family to go to university, Emily hoped she could pursue a career in research and design technologies that could save people's lives.
Some 67,234 students completed their HSC across NSW this year, with 55,519 students eligible to receive an ATAR, and another 20,000 leaving school with a vocational qualification.
The delivery of HSC results on December 14 marked the end of 13 years of schooling.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said finishing school and receiving HSC results could bring mixed emotions for some.
"Whether or not [Thursday's] results are what you wanted - remember that this is just a step on your journey and there are many pathways to success," Mr Minns said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said it was a massive day for the Class of 2023.
"I want to wish every student the very best for what comes next - whether that be heading off to university or furthering your training in a trade or a new job," Ms Car said.
"I also want to say thank you to all the teachers, support staff, parents and family members who helped our students along the way.
"The hard work is now over, and I know students and their families will be celebrating the culmination of many years of dedication and effort."
