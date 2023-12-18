The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kooringal High HSC topper building towards a future in engineering

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated December 18 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily McMahon and Tobias Nixon look back over their HSC journey with hopes and dreams of their future. Photography Les Smith.
Emily McMahon and Tobias Nixon look back over their HSC journey with hopes and dreams of their future. Photography Les Smith.

Kooringal High School HSC student Tobias Nixon was all smiles when he got this ATAR last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.