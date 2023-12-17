Thompson scores first win on hometown track

Five seasons after having his first drive, Ben Thompson was able to bring up a special win on his hometown track.
Combining with father John, the 33-year-old scored his first win at Leeton on Friday.
Lenneth was able to lead all-the-way to score his first win as well.
The two-year-old had been placed in three of his first eight starts, but produced the goods to hold on for a narrow win.
Thompson was pleased to break through.
"I finally got there," Thompson said.
"It was a bit of a relief so it was good.
"I just had to get the right horse and he's a good little trier so hopefully I can get a couple more with him."
After some serious health issues, John Thompson was able to end a six-year winning drought at Riverina Paceway in August.
Blake Jones took the drive on Rock The Tableau with Ben unavailable.
He was glad he didn't have to wait too much longer for his first win.
"That was a bit unfortunate that," Thompson said.
"I had another commitment on that day so I had to give the reins over to Jonesy (Blake Jones) and everything just went right for him and he got the win.
"That's how it goes and it doesn't matter now I guess."
In his 35th drive, Thompson went into the race confident of a good showing if the son of Lennytheshark could find the front.
He had to do plenty of work to do so and it almost told late.
However the $4 chance held on to down $3.10 favourite Hudson River to win by a neck.
"I said if he could find the front he would be pretty hard to pass in the end and everything worked out well," Thompson said.
"He ran through the line well, the others were coming at him there but he sort of just finds the line.
"He's a good fella."
It was a lucrative win for the Thompsons, who bred and own the gelding, after securing his first-win bonus.
"It was good to pick up them as well and he hasn't really put in a bad run to be honest," Thompson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.