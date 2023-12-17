Wagga-bred Leap To Fame wins Inter Dominion

A horse bred in Wagga has denied former Young trainer Jason Grimson a slice of Inter Dominion history.
Grimson was looking to become the first trainer to win three straight Inter Dominion Pacing Championships with three different horses at Albion Park on Saturday.
However he and former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart, who won last year's final with I Cast No Shadow, had to settle for third with Swayzee.
Instead his younger half-brother Leap To Fame went through the series undefeated for Queensland trainer-driver Grant Dixon.
Both pacers were bred by Redbank Standardbred Lodge.
Leap To Fame, who was backed into $2.30 favouritsm on Saturday, was able to find the lead from barrier five.
With Swayzee ($2.70) racing without cover for most of the 2680-metre journey, he was beaten by 11.5 metres.
Leap To Fame won by 10.6 metres with Better Eclipse ($9.50) finishing second.
Nerano ($7), who was the second of Leeton owner Michael Boot's horses in the race finished fifth, 5.5 metres behind his stablemate.
Meanwhile Hart combined with former Henty trainer Grant Forrest to finish fourth in the Inter Dominion Trotting Championships.
After sneaking into the field Thebestbourbon hugged the peg line all the way before finishing behind last year's winner Just Believe.
The mare was 14.8 metres.
