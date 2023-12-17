Buttifant invited to AFLW Draft as her chances of selection rapidly rise

THE chances are looking increasingly good that Wagga footballer Cleo Buttifant will find an AFL Women's (AFLW) home on Monday night.
Buttifant travelled to Melbourne on Sunday after receiving an invitation to attend the AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium.
AFLW experts are tipping Buttifant's name could be called out inside the top 10, with Collingwood touted as among the clubs most interested. The Magpies have picks eight and nine.
It would complete a remarkable rise for the 18-year-old, who only took up Australian rules in the last couple of seasons after excelling in touch football.
The enormity of the situation is yet to hit Buttifant.
"I'm nervous, but it doesn't really feel real yet," Buttifant said from Melbourne on Sunday.
"It hasn't really clicked that it's real and I think (Monday) that's when it will click.
"It's getting real now that we're actually here and I'm actually looking at the stadium."
Buttifant was originally planning to watch the draft at home in Wagga alongside family and friends.
The gathering will still go ahead, but at a new location.
"We were just going to have something little at home with just family and friends and then I got a phone call and asked if I'd come to Melbourne for the draft?" Buttifant explained.
"Originally I was like, I think I'll just stay at home with my family and friends but then I decided it will probably never happen again so I should take the opportunity so I was like, yeah I'll go.
"So my family and friends are coming up to Melbourne for it instead."
Some 18 of Buttifant's family and friends will travel to Melbourne to share the moment with the popular young gun.
Buttifant has already had to make a big decision leading into the draft, declining a spot at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) via their academy pathway.
She has instead nominated 'nationally', meaning any of the 18 AFLW clubs have access to the dynamic defender.
"I went up (to GWS) after my first Allies game and they offered me a spot but I sat on it for a few months and then I decided that there was some interest from other clubs and their deal was only if I nominate NSW," she said.
"So I decided to leave my doors open and nominate nationally and see how everything pans out."
As a result, all but four AFLW clubs have met with Buttifant in the lead up to Monday night's draft.
She has no idea where she's headed.
"Yeah I've had an interview and chat with most clubs," she said.
"There's a few that have had second interviews so you can tell who is more interested than others but I've actually got no idea.
"It's weird that I've actually got no idea what could happen (on Monday)."
Buttifant confirmed that Collingwood was a club that had shown considerable interest.
"I went up to their facilities a few months ago and they had another chat to me this week," she said.
"I really leave it all up to Kif (Chowdhury), my manager. I let him do all the work and only tell me little bits."
