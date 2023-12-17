Wagga RSL scores another thrilling win over South Wagga to hold onto second

Ethan Perry became the first Wagga RSL to score a century in over a decade as he helped the Bulldogs to a narrow win.
Perry was the guiding light of RSL's innings as he finished with an unbeaten 102 at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were in trouble at 4-47 against South Wagga before Perry and Ben Radford (49) combined for a 103-run partnership.
Captain-coach Sam Perry thought it was the difference in the clash.
"We've mentioned a fair bit that our batting was what let us down in the last couple of seasons and for Ethan to get a century was pretty good both personally and for the team," Perry said.
"If he doesn't get a century we probably get rolled for 100 and the game is all over before 5 o'clock.
"For him to get a hundred was a great achievement for himself but I think it reflects where the club is at currently.
"We were 4-40 and in a lot of trouble but Benny Radford scored 49 and showed nothing but fight and what the club means to him.
"For Ethan to get a 100 after fighting really hard, it definitely didn't come easy to him but he never gave it away.
"He knew what was at stake for us and it was a wonderful innings."
The last Wagga RSL batsmen to score a century was Ethan Bartlett in their 2011-2012 grand final win.
Joel Robinson looked to have the Blues on track in their run chase before Colin Starkey made an impact in his first grade debut for the club.
Not only did the experienced former Orange cricketer snare Robinson leg before wicket for 87 but picked up another two wickets in the over to change the course of the clash.
Starkey secured his fourth dismissal in his following over as the Blues lost 5-3 in 15 deliveries.
Even then Cal Dooley, who was on debut for South Wagga, almost got them home.
However he was the last man out eight runs short of their target.
Starkey finished with 4-44 off his nine overs.
Perry was thrilled with his impact.
"He delivered something quite special," he said.
"To get four wickets at the end of the innings is a good way to make your debut and it probably won the game for us with the ball.
"All in all we probably didn't bowl the best we've bowled this year, Robertson Oval is never easy to defend on, we definitely bowled good enough in patches to win us the game."
The win has Wagga RSL back into second place heading into the Christmas break.
They are now a win clear of South Wagga, who they will face in a Twenty20 upon the resumption of the season, and two wins behind Wagga City.
Perry is pleased with where the side is at.
"We see ourselves as a team that can be quite competitive at the end of the year and we knew how important that game was," he said.
"We beat South Wagga a couple of weeks prior and it wasn't something we wanted to hang our hat on.
"We made it a quite important contest and thankfully we were able to get a win.
"Hopefully it sets us up for the back end of the year."
