Lights a challenge but not insurmountable for Wagga City

Wagga City overcame some difficult conditions in their day-night clash with Kooringal Colts to maintain their two-win buffer on top of the Wagga Cricket ladder.
After restricting Colts to 117 at McPherson Oval on Saturday, captain-coach Josh Thompson admitted his side had some trouble with the small target in dusky conditions.
However a gritty performance from Daniel Welsh, who made 54 off 127 balls, helped secure another win for the premiers.
Thompson was thrilled with their bowling performance, but Wagga City may rethink their plans for more day-night games at the ground.
"It was a funny day and I don't think night cricket is going to work at McPherson Oval without a pink ball after we got the worse of the conditions," Thompson said.
"We did enough to get the job done.
"There's a really awkward period, which we were worried about and Keenan (Hanigan) and I tried to make it as fair as possible at the start of the day, but because the days are getting so long that grey period was probably about and hour and half long and we had to bat through the whole thing.
"To our credit we actually batted really well through it and it was probably only my dismissal that wasn't light related.
"It was pretty hard on the guys who had to adjust."
The Cats started well with the ball, reducing Colts to 3-31, before Zach Starr (19) and Andrew Dutton (18) tried to steady their innings.
Cane Graetz was able to remove before Jack Harper finished off their bowling effort.
Harper finished with 4-16 off his nine overs.
Thompson thought it was a good display.
"I thought they probably left 120 or 130 runs in the shed to be honest," he said.
"I think we bowled awesome on a wicket that was flat.
"They didn't really try to take the game away from us at all and we just bowled in good areas, set good fields and made it really hard for them.
"We strangled the life out of their batting innings. It was really fantastic and probably the most complete bowling performance our boys have put together."
With the fading light after Welsh and Maxwell (18) put on 56 for the first wicket, two more quick dismissals from Hamish Starr had Colts back into the contest.
Despite losing plenty of partners, Welsh guided the side to a seven-wicket win.
Thompson was impressed with his performance.
"Dan Welsh was phenomenal for us," he said.
"We don't win without his innings.
"He had to nullify all that really tough period but he just dug in and made sure we got close."
Wagga City head into the break two wins clear of Wagga RSL.
Thompson is pleased with how they've started their premiership defence.
"I think we're still going to have a few bad games with our team but we seem to be getting over the line even when we're playing badly," he said.
"That's a really good thing to have up your sleeve - if we're still not playing our best cricket and winning."
