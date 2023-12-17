Richards shows he's back with winning double at Albury meeting

WAGGA jockey Josh Richards marked his return from injury with a winning double at Albury on Saturday.
At just his third race meeting back from a dislocated shoulder, Richards picked up from where he left off with a good day in the saddle at Albury.
Richards teamed up with Wagga trainer Mick Travers to score on Miss White ($9.00) in the Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1400m) early on the card.
He then finished the day a winner as he guided A Bit Racey ($12) to victory for leading Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1175m).
They were Richards' first winners since returning from six weeks off with a dislocated shoulder.
Richards at the time was among the leaders in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership after a strong start to the season.
His Albury double on Saturday puts him back in equal fifth position.
He shared riding honours with Albury apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl, who also enjoyed a winning double.
Sandkuhl won the opener, the Maiden Handicap (1175m), for Seymour trainer Dwayne Reid on Black Messiah ($5.50).
She made it a double when guiding Overrun ($3.00) to victory in the Class One & Maiden Plate (2000m) for Albury trainer Kym Davison.
Sandkuhl had four rides at Albury for two winners, a second and a third.
Arguably the most impressive win of the day was the well-backed Indian Solider ($2.60) in the Country Boosted Class One Handicap (1175m).
First-up for more than six months and backed from $8 in, Indian Solider sat outside the leader and proved too tough for his rivals at just his fifth race start.
Ridden to victory by Jason Lyon, Indian Solider is being prepared towards the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) by Albury trainer Martin Stein.
He took his record to two wins from five starts with the strong first-up win on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.