Frostick leads St Michaels to important win leading into break

St Michaels kept themselves in touching distance of a return to finals with a win over Lake Albert.
The Saints are now two points outside of the top four heading into the Christmas break after a 36-run victory at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
While some slopping fielding didn't always help their chances, Lake Albert's inability to put together meaningful partnerships saw them fall short after bowling St Michaels out for 186.
Captain Nathan Corby was pleased to get another win on the board.
"It was good," Corby said.
"We did everything in our power to lose it but it was good to get a win."
Shot selection is one thing Corby still wants to see improve, however big contributions with both bat and ball from Beck Frostick really helped their prospects.
He got their innings off to a strong start after making 47 at the top of the innings.
Handy contributions from Brendan Gale (34), Angus Grigg (25) and Ethan Sherriff (24) then helped Saints.
Alex Tucker then got Lake Albert's chase off to a positive start before Frostick removed him for 52.
It was one of four wickets for the Englishman, who also picked up 3-0 to finish off the match.
Haydn Pascoe was the only other Bulls batsmen to reach double figures.
He finished unbeaten on 51 but struggled to find a partner to occupy the crease with.
Corby also picked up four wickets in the win.
The loss leaves Lake Albert on the bottom of the ladder.
They are now six points behind St Michaels, who trail Kooringal Colts by two points.
With an important win secured, Corby hopes the side can pick up where they left off when the competition resumes on January 13.
They will face the Bulls again, this time in a Twenty20.
"We just have to go back-to-back and keep chasing those wins to have any chance of making the semis," Corby said.
