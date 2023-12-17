Your say: Are smartphones ruining a generation?

Firstly neither China or Australia will be signing anything at this COP 28 summit, but not for reasons Keith espouses. They, like almost all other participant countries, have already "signed up" to the Paris agreement eight years ago and have pledged their targets for carbon reduction undertakings in Paris and on various occasions since. The Paris agreement was binding. This conference will be putting out an agreed implementation plan for future emissions reductions targets and actions. There will be no wielding of parker pens by high profile delegates at a photo op. The wording of this agreement is often contentious, however this time around it is not binding. Binding commitments are scheduled for the 2025 conference.