Your say: Are smartphones ruining a generation?

About 15 years ago, a series of dramatic technological changes occurred.
The iPhone was released in 2007. The first commercial Android touchscreen phones launched in 2008.
Major social media platforms were born, including Facebook (publicly launched in 2006), Twitter (founded 2006), Tumblr (2007), WhatsApp (2009), Instagram (2010), Snapchat (2010) and Pinterest (2010).
iGen, the generation born into this connected world, has seen a marked worsening of mental health.
Research has shown that since 2007, teen suicide rates are up by 55 per cent for boys, and up by 70 per cent for girls. Self-harm hospitalizations are up 29 per cent for boys, and up by 83 per cent for girls.
The share of young Australians who report experiencing an anxiety disorder has risen from 14 per cent to 32 per cent.
The prevalence of social phobias has tripled. Panic disorders and generalized anxiety disorders have quadrupled. Asked why they think that mental wellbeing has worsened, the number one answer that young people give is 'social media'.
Lifeline Australia is fully aware of these stats as they are directly involved in providing support to troubled citizens.
Some actions taken by parents are not to give iPhones to their children until they turn 15 or even older. Restrict iPhone use during school hours. Some schools have now banned the use of iPhones in schools.
Researcher Jonathan Haidt stresses the importance of parents encouraging free play and childhood independence.
The discussion on mental health and the use of social platforms has a long way to go.
The nation should make it a priority to protect young Australians to ensure they have a balanced way of life without overwhelming influence by social media.
Keith Wheeler tells us that China will "not sign the latest COP 28 accord" and that China's energy from wind generation " is just a feeble 6 per cent". As usual Keith leaves factual detail out of these two statements in order to make up a good parochial story.
Firstly neither China or Australia will be signing anything at this COP 28 summit, but not for reasons Keith espouses. They, like almost all other participant countries, have already "signed up" to the Paris agreement eight years ago and have pledged their targets for carbon reduction undertakings in Paris and on various occasions since. The Paris agreement was binding. This conference will be putting out an agreed implementation plan for future emissions reductions targets and actions. There will be no wielding of parker pens by high profile delegates at a photo op. The wording of this agreement is often contentious, however this time around it is not binding. Binding commitments are scheduled for the 2025 conference.
As I write an agreement on a plan moving forward has been reached by all 198 countries represented at the conference and that includes China.
As to China having only 6 per cent of its renewable energy from wind, Keith does not explore the full picture. In fact China presently has 17 per cent renewables generating power when you add sources like solar to the mix, which Keith has strategically not mentioned.
As for the quoted statement of China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua that "phasing out" fossil fuels is "unrealistic" it is noted that Xie will retire at the end of this COP conference, and he can say whatever he likes. However, it was his boss, President Xi Jinping, who in 2020 at the United Nations committed China to a promise to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Mr Xie's comment does not seem compatible with the President's commitments. In fact Xie has stepped back a bit from that comment only days ago saying that "China supports efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity".
Keith tells us that Germany has Europe's highest power prices. He needs to look again as my research says that in terms of household energy prices for the first half of 2023 Germany actually came in fifth dearest in the E.U. or sixth if you count Lichtenstein. In Germany householders pay about 28 per cent in VAT (our GST) and other fees and levies. In terms of business energy prices, Germany actually comes in as the tenth dearest country in the E.U.
There are other issues in his article but I will let them slide by for the sake of time and space.
The current COP28 conference is not supporting a ban on fossil fuels or nuclear energy.
This is not surprising when one considers the number of countries who use these forms of energy to their advantage. The efforts of Australia's Minister for Energy, Chris Bowen have not been accepted nor supported by the conference.
Had Chris Bowen studied the faculty of miracles at the university, then I may have agreed with his thesis. This thesis recommends that the banning of reliable fossil fuels and nuclear energy will result in unreliable energy becoming reliable.
Chris Bowen is an abbreviation of Christopher Bowen, not Christ Bowen.
As we approach the Christmas-New Year period, I'm hoping those in the Coalition and their supporters (of which I am one), think very hard about what constitutes their moral values.
With Donald Trump likely to be returned as a United States President in 2024, I don't want to see the Coalition or its supporters yet again blindly follow the United States executive government.
Rather than unquestioningly aligning ourselves with the United States executive government, I would encourage Coalition members to use this holiday period to reflect on what constitutes a Liberal democracy.
To reflect on what significance it means for Australia to uphold the values of the United Nations, who we are as a nation and how we see ourselves within a global context.
I would also implore Coalition members to consider if America experiences another period of questionable moral leadership, how they might confidently say NO to coercive and unreasonable demands from the United States that can further erode Australian values.
