The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Bigger than expected crowd spreads joy at 'mind-blowing' Christmas concert

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
December 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new venue for Wagga's biggest Christmas music festival proved to be a hit, bringing in more than double the crowd compared to last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.