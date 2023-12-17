Bigger than expected crowd spreads joy at 'mind-blowing' Christmas concert

A new venue for Wagga's biggest Christmas music festival proved to be a hit, bringing in more than double the crowd compared to last year.
Thousands of people flocked to the Riverside precinct on Saturday evening for Christmas with the Con 2023, put on by the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.
Conservatorium chief executive Hamish Tait said it was a "mind-blowing", bigger-than-expected turnout.
"Officially we counted 3600 people come through but we know some people used various other ways to come in, so we estimate we had closer to about 4000 people turn up - which is double than the year prior," he said.
Previously, the concert had been held at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
"It was the first time using the Riverside precinct and we were unsure of how it would go," Mr Tait said.
"It was mind-blowing. We couldn't ask for anything more than to celebrate the end of the year with a bang.
"It was easy to get into and we were able to get food vendors there and the council did great in getting the area looking good.
"Everyone had a hoot."
There are 130 conservatorium students and staff members, with 10 different groups taking to the big stage to perform.
Mr Tait said music was the best way to celebrate Christmas.
"Christmas throughout the ages has been celebrated through music and to be able to work towards such a big concert is exactly what our mission is," he said.
"Christmas music is joyful and positive.
"For students and staff from the conservatorium to really get out there and connect with people's desire to celebrate the end of the year, it's wonderful and a wonderful time to get music out into the community."
