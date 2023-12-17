Big Fulford finish helps Comets to one win from their Wagga double header

A final innings Elissa Fulford home run helped Albury Comets to one win from their two Wagga women's premier league softball fixtures on Saturday.
Fulford was one of four batters to get home courtesy of her timely blast as she helped the Comets to a 9-8 victory over Turvey Park Blue at French Fields.
The visitors were unable to back up the earlier success when going down to South Wagga Warriors 13-8 in the second fixture of a double header.
The undefeated Warriors defeated Turvey Park Red 3-0 first-up, before getting the job done in their catch-up game against Albury.
Albury Comets president Brett Scammell was happy enough to come away with one win from their two fixtures.
"One (win) and one (loss) was a decent result. Two (wins) and zero (losses) would have been fantastic but you've got to be a bit realistic about it and we've got to play at our best to beat South Wagga and we weren't quite there (on Saturday)," Scammell said.
"I don't think we're far away. But they'll need to be playing very well to pinch a game off them. Or they'll have to have a poor day.
"We both respect each others teams and look forward to some more good matches against them."
Earlier in the day, the Comets trailed for the majority before some late heroics from Fulford got the visitors out of trouble against the experienced Turvey Park Blue outfit.
"We came back in the last innings," Scammell explained.
"Elissa Fulford hit an inside the park grand slam and got us four runs in and got us in front. It was an exciting finish.
"We were behind early and weren't playing well early but we managed to stay in the game and fight back and get in front right at the end.
"We got their last three out pretty quickly so that enabled us to pinch a win there."
Scammell said after losing a couple of players to injury and illness, they were simply unable to match South Wagga in the key moments.
"They put up a good effort against South Wagga, they played pretty well. I thought they hit the ball well," he said of his team.
"Basically they hit the ball a little bit better than what we did and scored a few more runs at crucial times.
"They're a good side, obviously, they're the team to beat. They just out performed us."
Fulford, Netaya Jackson and Jayde Gardiner were the pick of Albury's players over the day.
Jackson particularly continues to thrive in the new competition.
"Nataya's having an outstanding season, I don't think I've ever seen her play better," Scammell said.
'"She enjoys the competition that all the teams are providing. They're all quality sides. We haven't faced that sort of pitching down here in the past."
The competition now goes into a break for the Christmas period before resuming on Saturday, February 3.
Albury Comets 9 d Turvey Park Blue 8
South Wagga Warriors 3 d Turvey Park Red 0
South Wagga Warriors 13 d Albury Comets 8
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.