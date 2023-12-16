Minibus passenger dies after collision with car on residential street

A man has died and three people have been taken to hospital after a minibus and a car collided on a residential street.
The 84-year-old man was a passenger on board the Toyota HiAce minibus and was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, which happened in Cowra on Saturday, December 16.
Emergency services were called to Fitzroy Avenue about 10.40pm after reports a Kia Sorento and a minibus had collided, causing the bus to overturn.
"The Kia collided with a nearby street sign before the driver left the scene," police said.
Officers from the Chifley Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Police said the 84-year-old man was a passenger on the bus and was ejected from it. He died at the scene.
The minibus driver, a 61-year-old woman, and four other passengers suffered minor injuries.
Three people were taken to Cowra Hospital for further treatment.
Police said, as part of inquiries, officers have spoken to the owner of the Kia, a 32-year-old man.
He was taken to Cowra Hospital for mandatory testing before being released pending further investigations.
A crime scene was established with specialist officers from the NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit examining the scene into the night.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is now under way.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who has dashcam footage, should call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The crash happened just hours after two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash at Ladysmith on Saturday.
