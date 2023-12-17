Riverina community mourns 'extraordinary boy with kind-hearted soul'

A Riverina community has rallied behind the family of a young boy who tragically lost his life after he was hit by a car.
Seven-year-old William Ellis, who has been described as "an extraordinary boy" with a "kind-hearted soul", died after he was struck on the main street of a western Riverina town on Wednesday, December 13.
Emergency services rushed to treat William following the incident on Market Street in Balranald and he was taken to the town's hospital, where he died a short time later.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser has since been created by colleagues of William's mum Kylie Gebert, his dad Shaun Ellis and his five sisters Natalya, Emmy, Porschea, Charley, and Lola.
"William was an extraordinary boy, radiating joy with his kind-hearted soul," the fundraiser said.
"His presence brought warmth and happiness to everyone fortunate enough to know him.
"Amid this unimaginable grief, we extend our deepest sympathies to his parents, Kylie and Shaun, who have already faced an incredibly challenging year following Kylie's breast cancer diagnosis."
As of Sunday morning, the fundraiser had already amassed more than $56,000 in donations to help the family with ongoing medical expenses and funeral costs.
"No donation is too small, as every bit will contribute to easing the family's journey through this heartbreaking time," the fundraiser said.
"Your kindness and generosity will make a meaningful impact.
"Let us rally together as a community, supporting Kylie, Shaun, and William's siblings during this difficult period.
"William's memory will forever live on, and your compassion will help lighten the load for a family enduring both loss and other challenges."
The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Investigators have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Drivers with dashcam footage or mobile phone vision should contact Balranald police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/80d0ae06
