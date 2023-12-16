The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Sadness instead of love and laughter

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 16 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This time next week, it'll be the morning of Christmas Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.