Sadness instead of love and laughter

This time next week, it'll be the morning of Christmas Eve.
It's a great time of the year but, for many, this festive season will be more difficult than usual.
We must spare a thought for those who are doing it tough financially and might be forced to go without on December 25 as the cost of living crunch bites.
Then there's those who've lost loved ones this year.
It's this time of year when their absence at the table is remarkably profound.
Just yesterday, a man and a woman died in a single-vehicle crash at Ladysmith.
Emergency services were called to Keajura Road about noon after a ute left the road and hit a tree.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a woman aged 38, died at the scene.
Two people's lives snuffed out - just like that.
Earlier this week, a schoolboy died when he was struck by a car on a street in Balranald. Just heartbreaking.
While road deaths are always tragic regardless of when they occur, those that happen in the lead up to Christmas Day or during the festive period cause even more heartache.
An investigation in under way into what caused the Ladysmith crash and the circumstances surrounding the Balranald incident.
Regardless, I want to implore people to please take care on the roads.
It's a busy time across the region. The Christmas shopping rush is on and shortly so many of us will be packing the car and hitting the road to be with family or friends.
Christmas should be a time of love and laughter, not loss of life, but tragically it's one of the most dangerous times on the road - according to the Australian Road Safety Foundation.
In the lead up to Christmas the ARSF is inviting road users - drivers, passengers, riders and pedestrians - to make a personal promise to be the change they want to see on the road by choosing road safety.
Please slow down so you get to your destination safely.
Please don't use your mobile phone while driving.
Please take adequate rest breaks along the way.
Please don't drink and drive, or drive dangerously.
Please drive to the conditions.
Please don't be a passenger who distracts the driver.
The number of Riverina road deaths in 2023 is already way too high, so please don't add to the toll and the heartache this Christmas.
***
This is my last newsletter for 2023, so I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas and a safe and happy new year.
I have been grateful for your support and feedback throughout 2023.
The year seems to have flown past but every day the DA has been proud to share this wonderful region's many stories of joy and success, loss and resilience, challenge and charity, courage and compassion.
Thank you for helping us tell those stories - online, on our popular mobile app and in print.
Just a reminder there won't be a paper printed on December 25.
Your regular Saturday edition of the newspaper will be available on December 23 for all your Christmas Eve weekend reading, and we'll be back in print on Boxing Day.
Local news coverage will continue throughout the holiday period at dailyadvertiser.com.au and on our app.
You can send any news tips to news@dailyadvertiser.com.au during the break, as we will have a team of people working throughout the festive season.
As a subscriber, your support of that team powers the journalism that matters for our region, and everyone here at The Daily Advertiser feels privileged to play a role in bringing you the local news you trust to keep our community informed, connected and strong.
Thank you again for your support in 2023.
Have a great Christmas-New Year period and I'll catch you in 2024!
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
