The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Have you seen Alison? Police say missing Queenslander was Riverina-bound

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 16 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Knight, aged 50, was last seen in Browns Plains, Queensland, on December 14 and is believed to be travelling to Griffith via the coast. Picture by NSW Police
Alison Knight, aged 50, was last seen in Browns Plains, Queensland, on December 14 and is believed to be travelling to Griffith via the coast. Picture by NSW Police

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a woman missing from Queensland, who is believed to be Riverina-bound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.