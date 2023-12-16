Have you seen Alison? Police say missing Queenslander was Riverina-bound

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a woman missing from Queensland, who is believed to be Riverina-bound.
Alison Knight, aged 50, was last seen in the Brisbane suburb of Browns Plains on Thursday, December 14, and was believed to be travelling to Griffith via the coast.
When she was unable to be contacted, family members alerted Murrumbidgee Police District officers.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
Alison has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a medium build, about 160 centimetres tall, with brown hair and green eyes with glasses.
She is possible travelling in an orange Toyota Corolla with the NSW registration plate CH5 OHW.
Anyone who may have seen or heard from Alison, or may know of her whereabouts, has been urged to contact Griffith police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.