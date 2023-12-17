Big-hearted couple calls time after decades running Riverina 'institution'

The owners of a Riverina newsagency have bowed out of the industry after more than 60 years.
John Wylie, 74, and his wife Sue, 70, of Wylies Newsagency in Temora, have sold the family business and wrapped up work at the place this week.
After more than five years of searching for a new owner, the business was sold to a Canberra-based buyer.
And while Mr Wylie is looking forward to retirement, he will miss the job.
"The thing I'm going to miss most is the morning chats with all the fellows who come in to talk about football, politics and whatever else," he said.
"There would be a lot of stirring and just a lot of fun."
Mr Wylie started at the company as an 11-year-old, after his parents Arthur and June Wylie moved from Rankin Springs to purchase the newsagency from Ken and Gwen Gibson in May 1960.
"[When I started] I was delivering papers on the pushbike," he said.
After leaving school, Mr Wylie went away to work at the Bank of NSW - now Westpac - for four years, before returning to the business where he has remained ever since.
In 1973, John and Sue Wylie were married and in 1976 they became business partners with Mr Wylie's parents.
Over the years, he has witnessed many changes, including the steady decline in sales of print media.
He said COVID resulted in a temporary reprieve in those sales, before they began to slide once more.
"In the last six to 12 months that decline has started to level out," Mr Wylie said.
Another big change to the business was the introduction of lotto decades ago, which he said was now an "important part of the business".
Looking to the future, Mr Wylie said the couple hoped to spend more time with their family in retirement.
"We have grandchildren living in Sydney, so we'll be able to go and watch them play sport," Mr Wylie said.
Temora mayor Rick Firman has known the couple his whole life and said they had done a great service to the community.
"The Wylie family is an institution here, having been here for over 60 years," Cr Firman said.
"[John and Sue both] have very big hearts, which they have shown through sponsorships and donations to community groups."
Cr Firman said they also supported the community through everyday acts of kindness including taking calls from people who were lonely, offering an encouraging word and giving lollies to well-behaved kids.
"They are going to be dearly missed," he said.
The couple were also awarded the Lifetime Achievement in Business Award in 2022.
"I remember having the honour of presenting [that award] ... and just seeing that raw emotion from both of them was very touching," Cr Firman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.