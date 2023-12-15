Coolamon sign Hillier, Lowe as A grade coaches after massive year together

Coolamon have signed on Sarah Hillier and Kirsty Lowe as A grade co-coaches for the 2024 season.
The duo arrived at the club ahead of the 2023 season, and along with a slew of fresh faces helped get the team to a preliminary final.
After many years in the head coaching role at Charles Sturt University, Lowe is excited to take on the reins alongside Hillier (nee Hooper).
"I'm very excited, Coolamon is a great club to be a part of and to work with Hoops in that coaching position, I'm excited," Lowe said.
"We really work well together, we bounce a lot of ideas off each other, and it's just sort of a natural thing between us.
"I've never had a co-coach before but I don't think that's going to make too much of a difference, we both have the same ideas, she brings so much knowledge and talent, especially in that shooting ring and over the court, but I think with both of our experiences, putting them together, I'm looking forward to the season."
Her first year playing in the Riverina League, Lowe said it was a tough year in the new competition.
Far from the only new face in Coolamon's side, she was impressed with how well the team held their own.
"For our first year as a new team together, I think we did exceptionally well," she said.
"We've got different talents across the court and putting them together it's just meshing and getting together, and with majority of people sticking around I think 2024 will be a good season.
"There's so many talented players and you're facing them every week, there's no easy game in the Riverina League, you've got to be on top of your game, everyone has to be working together every single week."
With plenty of tough competition ahead, Lowe said they'll have their eyes on a premiership next year.
"We'd like to see a premiership," she said.
"Building on what we have done this year and continuing and building again next year.
"Every team wants to win that premiership but I'd like to build on the skills we've learnt and the combinations we had this year, to build on that again for next year."
