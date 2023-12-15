The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga water polo to run Talbingo Dam social competition in the new year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 15 2023 - 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's water polo players will get to play an open water competition early next year. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga's water polo players will get to play an open water competition early next year. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga water polo players will test their skills this summer in the Association's first open water competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.