Wagga water polo to run Talbingo Dam social competition in the new year

Wagga water polo players will test their skills this summer in the Association's first open water competition.
Wagga Water Polo will run a one-day round robin competition at Talbingo Dam in January.
Association president Steven Cook said it's an exciting opportunity for players to experience the game under new conditions.
Water polo is played in open waters regularly across Europe and in some coastal areas of Australia, but Cook said it's the first time he's heard of such an event this far inland.
"We thought it'd be a nice spot to try something different over summer," Cook said
"It's a pretty casual, social event and we'll make use of the new inflatable field too.
"There's been a few open water water polo events held over the last few years in different locations but I'm not aware of anything inland down this way like this though.
"Traditionally in some of those Mediterranean countries where water polo is quite strong they often play in the ocean and have open water pools, so we've taken a leaf out of their books."
While Wagga is stamping its name in the national water polo competitions, as high level athletes continue to make their way through the local program, Cook said open water play is a new beast.
With a smaller field there are only five players per side in the pool, and players will be forced to battle with the elements far more than they're used to.
"I've not experienced it myself but there'll be different conditions out there," he said.
"In the dam there will be wake, waves in the water, from boats going past, you're more exposed to wind and things like that.
"From a refereeing point of view you can't see quite as much of what's happening under water."
Initial responses to the event have been overwhelmingly positive, and while Cook said they're being cautious of making it too big too soon, he would like it to become a yearly occasion.
"We've had quite a lot of social media interaction on in when we shared it, from far and wide, it was picked up even by Darwin Water Polo" he said.
"So I think people have seen it and thought it looks like a pretty cool idea so I think it is an event that will grow and get bigger each year."
