Firies remain on scene after another hay shed goes up in flames

Firefighters are monitoring yet another hay shed blaze after hundreds of tonnes of bales went up in flames east of Wagga this week.
Rural Fire Service crews from Oura, Wantabadgery, Forest Hill and Eunanoreenya responded to the fire at Oura approximately 24 kilometres from Wagga about 3pm on Wednesday.
Wagga RFS operational officer Nicole Lucas said due to its size, the blaze took "several hours" for crews to contain.
As of Friday, RFS firefighters were continuing to monitor the blaze and Wagga RFS operational officer Nicole Lucas said the blaze broke out due to spontaneous combustion and is set to continue smouldering for days.
She said the shed was approximately 20 by 30 metres and estimates it contained a "couple hundred tonnes of hay" which have all been consumed in the fire.
Ms Lucas said while the still smouldering hay bales are located close to the Oura Road, its not expected the smoke will impact traffic conditions.
She reminded the public to report any unattended blaze to 000.
She also said it is a "timely reminder for property owners to check their hay."
Just two weeks ago, RFS crews attended the scene of a hay shed fire at Forest Hill.
In October there were further hay fires at Gregadoo and Lockhart.
