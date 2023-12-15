The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Firies remain on scene after another hay shed goes up in flames

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 15 2023 - 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hay bales are expected to continue burning for days after going up in flames east of Wagga this week. Picture by NSW RFS
Hay bales are expected to continue burning for days after going up in flames east of Wagga this week. Picture by NSW RFS

Firefighters are monitoring yet another hay shed blaze after hundreds of tonnes of bales went up in flames east of Wagga this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.