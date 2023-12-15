The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Patience and perseverance key for Hamilton as she looks to be re-drafted

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 15 2023 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zara Hamilton is hoping to continue her AFLW career in 2024 after nominating for Monday night's draft. Picture by Madeline Begley
Zara Hamilton is hoping to continue her AFLW career in 2024 after nominating for Monday night's draft. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga's Zara Hamilton has nominated for the 2023 AFLW draft to be held on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.