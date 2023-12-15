Patience and perseverance key for Hamilton as she looks to be re-drafted

Wagga's Zara Hamilton has nominated for the 2023 AFLW draft to be held on Monday night.
Hamilton was picked up by Greater Western Sydney Giants just minutes after the 2022 draft as an undrafted free agent, but was informed by the club last month she would not be offered a contract for 2024.
The 19-year-old said it was disappointing to not be returning to the Giants next year but she hasn't given up on her senior football dream.
Admitting it was a rough transition into the elite environment, balancing year 12 in Wagga and training in Sydney for her first season, Hamilton is hoping her AFLW experience may be of interest to other clubs.
But she's not getting her hopes up too high.
"Obviously it was disappointing, not what I was hoping for but I still got a lot out of my two years at the Giants," Hamilton said.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunities that I got and what I learnt but I'm not really ready to give up on footy so I thought I'd chuck my name in there and see what happens.
"To be honest whatever happens next year, I'm still going to play footy whether it's locally in Sydney or somewhere else.
"I'm not getting my hopes up, I probably won't even watch the draft to be honest, I just thought I'd put my name out there."
Still in love with the game, Hamilton has nominated in the national draft, and will be available for selection by any club in the league.
Speaking with her mentors, she said she's learnt to be patient with her career.
"I had a good chat to one of my mentors who said success has got to come over the long term, you've really got to work hard and not everything comes straight away," she said.
"I think I was used to things coming straight away from getting drafted at 18 and getting straight into uni, but I think some things definitely take a lot more time.
"So many athletes have so many failures, and that's how they become great athletes.
"I think that's just a part of my story and wherever I end up, I know that it might take one year, three years, but I know if I stick to my goals hopefully I can get there one day."
Grateful for her time with the Giants, she's hoping that experience within the system may be appealing to other AFLW clubs.
Working on her fitness over the past two years, she said she's undoubtedly a stronger and better player than she was when she was first picked up.
"Two years of AFLW level training, I've improved a lot from when I got drafted back in 2022," Hamilton said.
"I think there's so much areas to improve always with the game, but my physical strength and my skills have gotten a lot better compared to when I first got drafted, so it's good to see a difference and hopefully take that somewhere."
Hamilton is one of two locals nominated in this year's draft alongside Turvey Park hopeful Cleo Buttifant.
The AFLW draft will be run on Monday, December 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.