Wagga City ready to shine under lights this time around

Wagga City are chasing a better batting display to make the most of McPherson Oval's new lights.
The Cats will play their second day-night match of the season against Kooringal Colts on Saturday.
Their first attempt at playing under lights was thwarted when they were bowled out for 96 by Lake Albert.
The Bulls chased down the total before the lights needed to be switched on.
Captain-coach Josh Thompson is hoping the ladder leaders can provide more to the occasion this time around.
"It's pretty exciting and hopefully it doesn't turn out like last time and we get bowled out for bugger all and don't even get to the stage where the lights get turned on," Thompson said.
"Everyone is pretty excited for the opportunity again and the match between Colts and us will probably be the toughest one of the season."
Their eight-wicket loss to Lake Albert is one of just two slip ups this season.
Wagga City are currently four points clear on top of the ladder and with their nearest rivals, South Wagga and Wagga RSL, playing each other Thompson would love to increase their advantage heading into the Christmas break.
"It's really important in terms of our season as you don't know what the other games are going to play out as," he said.
"If the teams just below us lose and we win we're almost three games ahead but if we lose it's only four points.
"It's a massive game in our season.
"I'm very surprised we're on top of the ladder with the youth we've got but it still makes it really important and the guys are really excited to get into their best work."
Wagga City will be without Hugh Jenkins with Sean Gaynor coming back into the side.
The match will start at 2.30pm.
