Wanderers back in Wagga after muggy Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup success

Wagga City Wanderers players have returned home as Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup champions after a week of tough competition.
Thirteen local players attended the international tournament, which featured players from across Australia and Fiji.
With representation in the winning under 19 boys and under 15 girls teams, it was a very successful outing.
Coach Andrew Mason said players held themselves well on the tour and have come back not just better players but better people.
A key component of the trip is cultural exchange, and Mason said the group were engaged all week.
"We want the kids to be good footballers but also to be really good people and that came through, no one mucked up and everyone had a really good time," Mason said.
"We're got a pretty good history of sending kids over, it's something a bit different for them and gets them out of their comfort zone a little bit."
Not just a friendly competition, the tournament is used as part of the selection process for the Fijian national team program.
With spots on the line, Mason said there were no easy games for the Australian side.
"The under 19s ended up winning, they played three Fijian teams and the Fijian boys are actually trialling for a spot in their national team so for them it's pretty serious," he said.
"We ended up a draw and a win and had a 1-0 win in the final.
"It's completely different football and conditions and grounds to what we're used to over here, that's one of the reasons we take kids over there.
"It's not all pristine change rooms and beautiful carpet smooth grounds, it's a bit wild and bumpy and gale force winds in 32 degrees and 100 per cent humidity, it's completely different to what they're used to over here and gets them out of their comfort zone."
While the trip is a learning experience off-field for the group, Mason is expecting that they will take some of what they learnt on the field into the 2024 season.
Unable to play their usual style of game against the Fijian teams, he said the group needed to be quick minded when playing.
"Learning to adjust on the fly to how you're playing, the seniors play 90-minutes, and it is hard when they have to adjust physically and mentally, it's completely different challenges," he said.
"So the kids are always learning as players, we want them to go over there, learn how to adjust on the fly to different challenges thrown at them and then when they come back home, they take those lessons and put them on the park here.
"Most of the kids that go, you see them come back and they've improved."
Under 13: Diesel Hardy and Charlie Hindmarsh
Under 15: Freya Rudd and Olivia Saboisky
Under 19: Bryce Falepau, Lachlan Graham, Samson Lucas, Thomas Prescott, Zac Steele, Maxwell Prest, Thomas Yongai, Raiden Harrison, and Ashton Bourke
