Major Wagga thoroughfare set to re-open after months of roadworks

A key Wagga thoroughfare is set to reopen in time for Christmas after a months-long closure.
The western side of Lord Baden Powell Drive is on track to open to the public next week after over four months of closure.
A substantial section of the road, which serves as a key route over Willans Hill, closed to the public on August 9 to undergo reconstruction.
The works also involve the installation of pedestrian crossings and the building of a pathway to link the Wagga Botanical Gardens to the Museum of the Riverina.
Wagga City Council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray is pleased with the work done on the section of road, but stressed the date is dependent on a few factors.
"Monday December 18 remains the target date to reopen the road to traffic, [but] the timing will depend on the completion of some vital road safety compliance work to ensure the road meets Australian standards," Mr McMurray said.
He said this work inlcudes the installation of guard rails on both sides of the drive along the section of road which goes above the Willans Hill Miniature Railway tunnel.
"In addition to that, necessary road and pedestrian signage is also being installed," he said.
When the road does reopen, Mr McMurray said motorists must remain mindful the place is "still a worksite."
"A reduced speed limit will be in place until late January when the pedestrian paths are complete," he said.
The project has been funded by the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) and the Wagga City Council.
