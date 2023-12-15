The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Major Wagga thoroughfare set to re-open after months of roadworks

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council recently installed asphalt seals and line marking on Lord Baden Powell Drive as the end of over four months of roadworks draws near. Picture courtesy Wagga City Council
Council recently installed asphalt seals and line marking on Lord Baden Powell Drive as the end of over four months of roadworks draws near. Picture courtesy Wagga City Council

A key Wagga thoroughfare is set to reopen in time for Christmas after a months-long closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.