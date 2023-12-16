Tirkandi Inaburra set to go under due to lack of funding

Tirkandi Inaburra is facing liquidation after funding from the Department of Communities and Justice has dried up - leaving young Aboriginal men with nowhere to go.
After months of silence regarding a high turnover of youth workers and the diminishing number of Wiradjuri membership on the board, the Coleambally centre announced an extraordinary meeting with board and community members to discuss an imminent closure and liquidation.
The Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural Development Centre centre was set up to provide diversionary programs, keeping young Indigenous men away from the justice system in an effort to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council has pledged to keep up the fight for Tirkandi, as well as returning it to being community-managed and in line with the original concept.
Land Council CEO Stephen Young said while disappointed in the turn Tirkandi Inaburra had taken recently, it was still devastating to hear about the possible closure of an important space for young Wiradjuri men.
"One in five Aboriginal kids are destined to have contact with the justice system, and one in 11 will end up in prison," he said.
"How are you going to close the gap if you close down a cultural development facility?
"When they're engaged with cultural activities and programs, they're not only reconnecting with their culture but it strengthens their identity as well."
He said he was especially disappointed the Land Council hadn't been consulted about Tirkandi's management, particularly as a non-Indigenous CEO was appointed and the program turned away from cultural development.
"If it's ran by us and owned by us, we have the confidence that we can run it successfully ... nobody from that office has ever contacted us," Mr Young said.
When Tirkandi Inaburra was initially proposed, the Land Council withdrew its claim to the land in order to ensure the centre could go ahead on a sacred Indigenous site.
Now, the current Land Council has promised to renew its claim in order to keep the land in the Wiradjuri community.
Artist Allan McKenzie Jr also leant his voice to Tirkandi Inaburra, saying he was determined to keep it as a cultural centre.
"The land needs to come back to the Land Council," he said.
"Culture is everything ... our youth are going to be even more messed up than they were when this place started."
The Land Council has sent a letter to Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington to express concerns and has promised if there is no response, the fight will go to the federal level.
