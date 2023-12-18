Seeing students' potential come to fruition

Indie School Wagga Wagga graduate shares memorable moments Advertising Feature

View + 4 Photos

Ruby Longman is one of 2023's Year 12 graduates at Indie School Wagga Wagga.

She took time out from celebrating to share her thoughts on this year's most memorable moment, what her plans are for next year, and her wishes for next year's Year 12 cohort.

What was the most memorable part of your year?

The most memorable part of my year was camp.



I had such an incredible time, and I'm much closer to my friends and teachers because of it.

What changed the most about school during the past year?

The work changed the most with the trials and the HSC exams.



We were definitely working a lot harder and I think it's paid off now that we've graduated.

What did you think the end of the year would look like at the start of the year, and how do the two compare?

I honestly believed it would be a lot harder, but, the support of my peers and my teachers helped me a lot.



I thought it'd be scary, and it was for a little bit, but now I'm just proud of everybody for coming so far.

What are you looking forward to in 2024 and what are your plans?

I'm looking forward to becoming truly independent and making my own place in the world.



My plans are to go to TAFE to become a teacher's aide.

What do you wish for 2024's senior students?

I wish for them to have as much fun as I did, and to always have each other's backs.

