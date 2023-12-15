The story of a woman who escaped from ISIS hell put to page in Wagga

Over the past decade, Wagga's Yazidi population has ballooned to around 2000 people.
Primarily from the Kurdistani region of Northern Iraq, Yazidi refugees have been the greatest beneficiaries of Wagga's resettlement program.
Despite this, Yazidi author Shelan Koudedah said she doesn't think a lot of locals know why her community were forced to flee to Australia.
This is the story she tells in her new book, The Woman Who Escaped From ISIS Hell.
"Not all of the Wagga population know what the Yazidi community is, what's the genocide and what happened to them," Ms Koudedah said.
"It's very important to me people know the Yazidi community, and we know each other as well.
"I don't want to be hiding the past, what happened to us."
The Woman Who Escaped From ISIS Hell follows the story of Hayam Mihi, who was abducted by ISIS in 2014.
Author and subject became close friends through the year-and-a-half labour of love.
Ms Mihi's story is a painful one, and all too common. In 2014, thousands of Yazidis were killed during an ISIS campaign in Northern Iraq.
An estimated 10,000 women were sold into slavery. About 200,000 were forced to flee their homes.
In some ways, Ms Mihi was one of the lucky ones. Through the intervention of a Kurdish-speaking lawyer in Syria, she was able to escape and reunite with her husband.
Ms Koudedah wanted people in her community to better understand the persecution of Yazidi people.
"We had a genocide in 2014, and that made a lot of our community run from their homeland. I was one of them," she said.
"I want to show people how we've suffered, how lots of women are being killed, kidnapped, raped, suiciding.
"It was heartbreaking to write this book, but it's given me power as well to write. To show people exactly what happened."
Writing a book in her fourth language was a challenge for Ms Koudedah - no language can be translated perfectly into another.
Her first language, Kurdish Kurmanji, is famously difficult to translate, making the completion of the book a feat itself.
But publishing and marketing the book was its own challenge.
Ms Koudedah received help from employment services provider VERTO to make sure her manuscript was read.
This included helping her create a website to sell the book, and organise a launch event in November.
"I'm grateful for the assistance I received from VERTO," she said.
"I was very confident to reach out to them any time, and know they were going to help.
"[Sales] are going well ... I want to continue writing in the future."
The woman who escaped from ISIS hell is available for purchase here, or from Wagga Multicultural Council.
