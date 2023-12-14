Ground shakes as earthquake hits Riverina community

An earthquake has shaken a Riverina community north of Wagga.
At 11.28pm on Thursday night a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck a Barmedman property approximately 100 kilometres north of Wagga.
The quake hit about 2.5 kilometres south of the intersection of Mary Gilmore Way and Trungley Hall Road in the Temora shire.
The earthquake, which struck about six metres below the surface, registered on seismographs as far away as Cobar, Canberra and Sydney.
It comes less than 12 months after the last earthquake hit Barmedman, when a 2.2 magnitude quake struck on January 15.
The Riverina is not immune to earthquakes, with Geoscience Australia recording 91 earthquakes within 100-kilometre radius of the latest epicentre in the past 100 years.
The strongest of these measured 4.2 on the richter scale and struck on November 26, 1982.
In September 2021, residents of Wagga and other Riverina communities felt tremors after a 5.9 magnitude quake struck near Mansfield in Victoria.
That quake was the largest ever recorded in Victoria since European settlement.
