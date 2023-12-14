The Daily Advertiser
Court and Crime

Truck driver didn't give way before Riverina crash: police

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 14 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:53pm
A truck driver accused of not giving way before a car crashed into it, leaving its driver in a serious condition, will face court next month.

