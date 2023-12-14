Truck driver didn't give way before Riverina crash: police

A truck driver accused of not giving way before a car crashed into it, leaving its driver in a serious condition, will face court next month.
Police arrested the 70-year-old man at the station in Corowa on Thursday morning after investigations into the collision, which occurred the day before.
Murray River Police District officers found a prime mover with a trailer attached and a silver Toyota sedan were both damaged when they responded to reports of a collision at an intersection north of Tocumwal around 9am on Wednesday.
"It is alleged the front of the sedan collided with the rear of prime mover at the time of crash," police said.
The 46-year-old woman who had been at the wheel of the sedan was treated at the scene - where The Rocks and Racecourse roads meet - by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken across the border to Shepparton Hospital in a serious condition.
The truck driver, who was not injured in the crash, returned a negative result to a roadside breath test, police said.
He was arrested in Corowa around 10am on Thursday before being charged, then granted unconditional bail to appear before a magistrate next year.
The man will face Finley Local Court on charges of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm, and not giving way to a vehicle (give way sign/line) on January 24.
