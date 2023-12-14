Murder trial delays Wagga drug supply case, court told

The case against a former Wagga man facing a string of charges including drug supply has been delayed.
Zahid Wazir, 25, appeared via video link in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday facing 26 charges relating to drug supply, larceny, receiving/disposing of stolen property.
The charges stem from a police raid on an Estella property in May as part of Strike Force Bohr.
About 12.30pm on Thursday May 11, police arrested Wazir in Wagga and subsequently issued a search warrant at a home in Samson Street, Estella.
There police seized vapes, knuckle dusters, prescription medication, $18,950 in Australian currency, designer shoes and electronic devices.
Three vehicles were also towed from the property.
Wazir was taken to Wagga police station where he was charged with 26 offences.
These included 21 supply prohibited drug offences - which included one count of supplying a prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity.
He was also charged with supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, larceny, receive/dispose stolen property, and knowingly direct activities of a criminal group.
According to police documents tendered to the court, Wazir allegedly supplied 255.63 grams of cocaine between 12.44pm on March 10, 2023 and 12.45pm on May 11, 2023 at Wagga.
The documents also detail allegations Wazir supplied cannabis on three or more separate occasions in a 30 day period for financial or material reward.
Police further allege Wazir dealt with the proceeds of crime, being a Mitsubishi Evolution 7 and a Toyota Supra Mk 7, knowing they were the proceeds of crime.
Police said Wazir also participated in a criminal group "whose activities were organised and ongoing and directed activities of the group knowing that it was a criminal group and knew such participation contributed to the occurrence of criminal activity".
Regarding the larceny charge, police allege Wazir stole packets of lidocaine "in various forms" from the CSU Dental and Oral Clinic between February 2, 2023 and March 10, 2023.
Police further allege he disposed of packets of lidocaine stolen from that clinic knowing they were stolen.
In court this week, a representative for the Department of Public Prosecutions told the court a number of attempts had been made to arrange a case conference with the defence, but no response had been received.
"We are now in a situation where the charge certifier is on leave until mid-January," she said.
In response, Wazir's solicitor - who also appeared via video link - told the court the barrister they instructed in the matter "is currently in a murder trial".
He said that rendered the barrister unavailable and delayed the charge certification process.
On Wednesday, both parties agreed to a case conference on January 19, 2024 and the DPP proposed the matter return to the court on January 24, however the defence objected.
"It's a pretty complicated matter with a large number of materials that the brief relies on," Wazir's solicitor said, asking for an extension of a further week or two.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking adjourned the matter to February 14.
