Wagga RSL out to hit right back after disappointing display with bat

Wagga RSL are looking to hit back after a poor display with the bat to provide some early Christmas cheer.
After restricting Kooringal Colts to 177 last week, an understrength Bulldogs batting line up struggled in response.
Captain-coach Sam Perry is hoping they can atone in their big clash with South Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The winner will head into the break in second spot and after Wagga RSL took a narrow win over South Wagga in their last clash Perry expects another tough test.
"They are all class, they are a great team who have been up the top or thereabouts for the last 10 to 15 years and have a couple of really good cricketers," Perry said.
"Week-to-week you don't know who is going to line up for them, which makes it a little bit harder to aim with but whoever they throw out is usually pretty helpful.
"They will be extremely competitive and will want to win as much as we do."
Heading into the clash without three of their top order against Kooringal Colts, batting was always going to be the worry.
However Perry was disappointed they only managed 111 in their run chase.
"Overall it was pretty disappointing," he said.
"We bowled really, really well and Sammy Smith getting five-fa was a great reward for him. He's bowled tremendous all year, Rod Guy bowled really well and to keep them to 170, which I thought was below bar.
"To get rolled for Nelson (111) wasn't very good.
"There's no hiding from the truth, the top five didn't score enough runs so moving forward we hope our batters can score some more runs and help our bowlers out a little bit more."
Ethan Perry returns to the top of the order however Wagga RSL's most consistent performer Tim Cameron won't take on the Blues.
It's a big loss for the side.
"Timmy has been holding us together with the bat all year, he hasn't bowled a ball yet so fingers crossed at the start of next year he can start bowling again, in terms of batting we've relied on him a lot this year so he will be a big out," Perry said.
"Again it's another opportunity for someone to step up and show their worth in first grade and try to get our batting going."
Charlie Munn will also miss the clash with Colin Starkey to make his first grade debut.
After years playing in Orange, Starkey was looking to focus more on his junior coaching.
However off the back of a strong performance in second grade last week Starkey has been called into the first grade side.
"He's just moved to Wagga and has been playing first grade in Orange for a thousand years but has made his way through the grades," Perry said.
"He came to play a bit of social cricket and got the competitive edge again.
"He played twos last week, got 2-13 and was way too good so we'll give him a crack in ones this week."
