Screwdriver-armed man assaults another, flees in stolen ute: police

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 14 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
A man armed with a screwdriver allegedly assaulted another man before fleeing the ACT in a stolen car and crashing it in Cootamundra, police say.

