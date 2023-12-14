Screwdriver-armed man assaults another, flees in stolen ute: police

A man armed with a screwdriver allegedly assaulted another man before fleeing the ACT in a stolen car and crashing it in Cootamundra, police say.
They said the alleged attacker approached the man outside the Kippax shopping centre about 3.35am on Tuesday and asked to use his phone.
After the man refused to give him the phone, the 29-year-old allegedly pulled out a screwdriver, assaulted the man, robbed him and then fled in the victim's Ford Ranger utility.
The 29-year-old drove to New South Wales and crashed the vehicle in Cootamundra, where he was found later that morning, police said.
He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The victim was also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, the alleged attacker faced a Wagga court and was extradited to the ACT.
He is due to face the ACT Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges related to the aggravated robbery and taking a motor vehicle without consent in Kippax.
